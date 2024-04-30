The Finals Reveals New 5v5 Game Mode

Last month, developer Embark Studios dropped the Season 2 update into The Finals, giving players a ton of content to dive into. That included a new map, several gadgets, and much more. While it's not time for Season 3 to kick off yet, Embark announced another new update earlier today. This upcoming addition is a new game mode called Terminal Attack, which is set to greatly change how The Finals is played. The game mode is coming later this week and should inject quite a bit of fun into The Finals when it hits.

The Finals Reveals Terminal Attack Mode

The new game mode in The Finals is a 5v5 mode called Terminal Attack. Matches take place over seven rounds, with players switching between attack and defense after each round. Attackers need to deliver a Decryption Key to a specific terminal and then protect it while the data is transferred. On defense, you'll need to stop them by taking the attackers out.

That's where the big twist comes into Terminal Attack. In this new mode, there is no player healing or reviving. You only have one life in Terminal Attack, making careful, strategic play that much more important. We won't know exactly how it'll play out until the mode launches on May 2, but it certainly seems like Terminal Attack will lead to situations where one player has a chance to clutch out a win for their team. If nothing else, those tense moments at the end of Terminal Attack should be a blast (especially if you're on the winning side).

The Finals Season 3

Embark Studios hasn't given players any real hints about what's coming in Season 3. The first season ran about three months, so Season 3 would launch sometime in June. If the team sticks with that schedule, we'll probably start to hear more about whatever's coming in Season 3 at some point next month.

That said, it's worth noting that Update 2.4 launched earlier this month. Presumably, the Terminal Attack mode is part of Update 2.6, which could be the mid-season refresh. If that's true, we'll likely hear about several other additions coming around the new game mode relatively soon. That's all assuming Season 2 has a similar release cadence to Season 1. Embark could change things up and surprise us, but we'll have to wait and see what they say over the next week.

The Finals is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Terminal Attack launches on May 2nd.