Starfield DLC Release Window Revealed by Todd Howard

Starfield director Todd Howard has shared a new update on when the game's forthcoming Shattered Space DLC will be arriving. Following the launch of Starfield this past year, Bethesda revealed that it would release a new story expansion titled Shattered Space at some point in 2024. Since that announcement, Bethesda has said essentially nothing else about Shattered Space, which has led to lingering questions from Starfield players. Now, we have a more well-defined window to go off of when it comes to the DLC's launch, although specifics are still shrouded in mystery.

In an interview on the Kinda Funny Gamescast, Howard confirmed that Starfield: Shattered Space will be releasing this fall across Xbox Series X/S and PC. Howard didn't say anything else about what Shattered Space will entail, but this is the first such commitment that has been made to a specific window in 2024. In all likelihood, more information on the Starfield DLC should come about at Xbox's forthcoming showcase, which is planned to take place in June.

Ahead of that event, though, Howard also mentioned that there are some major new updates on the horizon for Starfield. The RPG's next big patch was said to be getting announced this week and will soon after go into beta on Steam. As for what it will entail, Howard says that the update is going to add new gameplay features that have been highly requested by players. One of those additions is set to be a map for cities, which is something that many have asked for since Starfield's launch. Howard says other refinements will also be made to the ship creation segment of the game.

Looking further down the road, Howard and those at Bethesda are also beginning to work more heavily on The Elder Scrolls VI. The next release from the studio was revealed all the way back in 2018 and has since not received any substantial news. After The Elder Scrolls VI, Howard has stated that Bethesda Game Studios will then look to create Fallout 5, which has become even more anticipated by fans in the wake of the Prime Video TV series releasing.