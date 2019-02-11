‘Apex Legends’ Hits Over One Million Players in Just Eight Hours

Apex Legends is the new free-to-play Battle Royale experience on the market from the studio behind Titanfall and overall, the impressions have been quite favorable! With all of the hype building around the title since it first leaked earlier in the week, we knew it would be popular but even still — the expectations were shattered when the game hit over one million players in just 8 hours post-launch!

I’m so overwhelmed right now, @PlayApex broke a million unique players in under 8 hours. ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you so much for showing up and being part of this with @Respawn you are amazing!! pic.twitter.com/lvNgfwwKhl — Vince Zampella (@VinceZampella) February 5, 2019

Respawn Entertainment CEO Vince Zampella took to his Twitter to share the good news by saying “I’m so overwhelmed right now, [Apex] broke a million unique players in under 8 hours.” The support in the responding thread was through the roof, showing exactly what so many are currently enjoying with the new title.

Haven’t checked out what the studio’s latest game has to offer? One, it’s free so you have nothing left to lose. Two, it’s actually really fun and doesn’t feel like a generic copy and paste model that many fear when they hear “battle royale.”

“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”

If you’re going to survive the Apex Games, you have to think fast. Master your Legend’s abilities, make strategic calls on the fly, and use your team’s strengths to your advantage in vicious 60-player matches.

Experience the next evolution of battle royale with Respawn Beacons you can use to resurrect your teammates, Smart Comms to help you communicate, Intelligent Inventory so you can grab only what you need, and an all-new way to drop into the action with Jumpmaster deployment.

Compete every season to unlock new Legends, fresh weapons, themed loot, and more.

Ready to try it out for yourself? Apex Legendsis now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The team also talked a little bit about cross-play plans and what that means for progress, you can learn more about that right here with our previous coverage.

Thoughts on the latest battle royale game to become available?