‘Apex Legends’ Players Find Plush Dinosaurs, Unlocks Easter Egg

Players have been finding stuffed animals all over the map in Apex Legends, but unlike the heartbreaking tale behind the puppy plush, the dinosaur ones actually unlocks a special Easter egg.

Some of the plush dinos are easy to spot, where others require a bit of knowhow in order to get them. For those that are familiar with Respawn’s other major IP Titanfall, these dinosaur finds will feel familiar for the “Nessies” found all over both the first game and its sequel.

When players discovered that these Nessies were back within Apex Legends’ training map, immediately they began to see if these plushies were a part of a bigger puzzle or simply a nod to the main Titanfall series. Turns out, it was something bigger!

The Nessies first began to go viral when some players noticed the “A Nessie Appears” signal during a kill spot to which a community manager for the game responded, “let’s just say someone is on to something.” Not willing to let this mystery go, players then got serious about finding the meaning behind these adorable dinos.

These plushies will spawn randomly, though will be indicated by the “Nessie Appears” message. Shoot the Nessie, and a new one will spawn in a different location. Shooting / Destroying 10 of these dinosaurs will spawn a gigantic Nessie out in the water!

Ready to get your Nessie on? The video above by ‘Drift0r’ walks players through exactly where to find some of these dinos and how to spawn the greatest Titanfall nod yet. Nessie, baby, you’ve never looked so beautiful!

