Apex Legends Nintendo Switch Release Date Potentially Revealed

Apex Legends finally revealed the start date for Season 8 earlier today alongside the game’s latest character, Fuse. While this announcement is one that many Apex fans have been waiting on for quite some time, others on the Nintendo Switch platform are still left wondering when the multiplayer shooter might finally head their way. Fortunately, it seems like we could now have an idea.

Spotted on YouTube, the new trailer for Apex Legends that was released today mentioned that the Nintendo Switch iteration of the game is finally set to arrive on the same date that Season 8 begins. This would mean that Apex Legends would finally come to Switch on February 2nd. This mention only appeared on the Japanese iteration of the YouTube video, however, with the trailer’s English version not stating this same info.

The text is not there on the English version of YouTube. Thanks to @ApexLegendsWiki pic.twitter.com/yAjlJyi8Lp — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) January 18, 2021

Not long after people caught wind of this, the description of the YouTube video quickly changed to remove the mention of the Switch version of Apex Legends. This seems to indicate that this whole ordeal was either an accident or someone working on the game jumped the gun when it comes to the formal release date announcement for Apex Legends on Nintendo’s console.

If the Switch version of the game is indeed slated to come out alongside the beginning of Season 8, well, you have to imagine that we’d find this out quite soon. With Season 8 kicking off merely two weeks from tomorrow, a reveal of some sort would have to come about rather quickly if this is something that is happening. Then again, perhaps Respawn Entertainment wants to keep this announcement under wraps for as long as possible and then shadow drop the game on Switch when fans aren't expecting it.

Whatever the truth is, we know at the very least that Season 8 of Apex Legends will be playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC once it kicks off. For more information on the game leading up to that time, you can continue following our coverage right here.

So if Apex Legends does come to Nintendo Switch in the near future, will you start playing it on that platform? Give me your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 to let me know.