Apex Legends Season 8 Release Date and New Legend Revealed

Apex Legends today revealed that Season 8 - Mayhem, the one following the current season, is set to launch on February 2nd alongside a new Legend, Fuse. Relatively little in the way of specifics are known about the upcoming season beyond some teases of what to expect from Fuse, the fact that the original King's Canyon map is getting another update, and an all-new weapon as expected.

As part of the announcement, developer Respawn Entertainment also released a new Stories from the Outlands video called "Good as Gold" that features part of Fuse's backstory and reason for even joining the games at all. All signs point to Fuse being something of a laid-back explosives aficionado, though we don't have the full details on his exact kit and abilities quite yet.

Some friends support your dreams, others have trouble letting go. Journey to Salvo and see if Fuse makes it to the Apex Games in one piece. pic.twitter.com/gVnbmpazpi — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 18, 2021

As for the new King's Canyon map, here's what Respawn Entertainment's tease has to say: "Fuse's entrance has dramatically reshaped Kings Canyon." It's also being referred to as "Obliterated King's Canyon," which could likely mean that several noteworthy landmarks have been, shall we say, removed from the map in favor of craters. The new weapon, which is a customary addition for each season, is the 30-30 Repeater, a lever-action rifle from Salvo. More details should be released about all of the above over the next several weeks if history is any indication.

Apex Legends is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC and is in the midst of Season 7 - Ascension. As noted above, Season 8 - Mayhem is expected to launch on February 2nd with the new Legend, Fuse. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

