New Edition of Apex Legends Comes With Exclusive Skins and More

Apex Legends remains massively popular, but the game still has plenty of room to grow. Those who haven’t yet taken the plunge on Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale game will have a new opportunity to do just that, thanks to the Apex Legends Octane Edition! While Apex Legends is a free-to-start title, the upcoming Octane Edition will include a handful of extras, including Apex Coins, and skins for the character Octane, giving him a bit more of a spider-based appearance. The Octane Edition will be available for purchase digitally, and physically, with an MSRP of $19.99. The release will include the following:

Legendary Arachnoid Rush Octane skin

Legendary Arachnoid Charge Rifle skin

Exclusive Violet Widow Gun Charm

Exclusive Venomous Badge

1,000 Apex Coins

Since 1000 Apex Coins cost players $9.99, that essentially makes the rest of the DLC around $10. Physical releases of free-to-start titles aren’t unheard of; given the Octane Edition‘s inclusion of Apex Coins, it should work either as a decent way for new players to start the game, or a good way for existing players to give themselves an in-game boost!

In the Arena, you’re either predator or prey. 🕷 Sink your teeth into the Octane Edition, which includes the deadly Arachnoid Rush Octane skin, Arachnoid Charge Rifle skin, 1,000 Apex Coins, and more. 🕸: https://t.co/Rm3IY9lJ1Z pic.twitter.com/Aw3YNTsz8m — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 18, 2020

Released in February 2019, Apex Legends is available on Windows, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The title takes place in the same universe as Respawn’s popular Titanfall franchise. The character Octavio “Octane” Silva debuted during the game’s first season. Even before entering the Apex Games, Octane was known for partaking in death-defying stunts, one of which cost Silva the use of his legs. Enlisting Ajay “Lifeline” Che, Octane acquired a pair of new, bionic limbs, and joined the Apex Games as a way of combating his sense of boredom. Octane’s Launch Pad ability allows the character to recreate some of those death-defying stunts, as he throws down jump pads that can be used by anyone. Those pads can help Octane propel himself, or can be placed strategically so players unintentionally throw themselves in the wrong direction!

The Apex Legends Octane Edition will be available digitally February 18th, and at retail locations soon.