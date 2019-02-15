‘Apex Legends’ Player Plays Pathfinder With Modded ‘Spider-Man’ Web-Shooter

Do you have a Spider-Man web-shooter just sitting around the house collecting dust since you retired from crime fighting? Well, if you’re playing Apex Legends, you can finally get some use out of it.

A Reddit user by the name of “ATwerkinYoshi” has modified a Spider-Man web-shooter toy to enable it to be used to control the grappling hook of Pathfinder.

As you can see, the modification may not be the most ideal way to control Pathfinder’s grappling hook, but it works, and probably feels pretty badass to use. The Reddit user notably gets no kills or damage done while using the modification, but that’s to be expected when you pick up a Mozambique, the only gun in the game less effective than your fists.

Unfortunately, the Reddit user doesn’t disclose how to recreate this modification, but he does reveal he’s working on a new one to use in the recent PS4 exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man.

As you may know, ATwerkinYoshi is also the modding wizard behind the banana controller set-up for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. In other words, they have a history of doing cool, zany stuff like this.

Apex Legends is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or a mobile port. However, the latter is expected to be in the pipeline, while the former Respawn admitted to being keen on exploring. And with the game’s popularity exploding the way it is, it wouldn’t be very surprising to see both ports arrive by the end of the year.

