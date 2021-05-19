Apex Legends Devs Tease Revenant Buff

✖

Apex Legends’ simulacrum character Revenant isn’t in the most popular of spots right now, but that might change soonish whenever the character gets some adjustments. Respawn Entertainment devs teased some of what’s in store for the character this week in a Q&A on Reddit where the team discussed the game’s newest season. Specifics haven’t been provided, but if the teaser plays out how it seems like it will, Revenant might be getting a buff that players have been requesting for a while now.

Lead game designer Daniel Z. Klein responded to a question in the Reddit AMA about the newest Apex Legends season where a player asked about the state of Revenant right now. Asked if there would be any buffs coming for the character, Klein said some changes were in the works now but that they likely wouldn’t “move the needle on power a lot.”

“Revenant's still weak and not particularly popular,” Klein said. “We have a set of changes we're trying out internally at the moment and they feel fun and fine, but they'll probably not move the needle on power a lot. That may be fine! So long as people playing as him / against him have fun, numbers are fake anyway. And while I can't give you any details on the buffs we're trying out, I can tell you he'll certainly climb to the top.”

That last part about Revenant’s proposed changes is where we get a better idea of which part of his kit will be adjusted. Instead of changing his Tactical or Ultimate abilities, it appears the changes will at least somewhat be centered around his Passive, the ability that lets him move faster when crouched and climb higher than other Legends. Revenant players have asked for a long time for Revenant to have his Passive buff so that he could climb even higher while some have asked for infinite climbing.’

Klein’s comment didn’t specify what would be done to Revenant, but it sure sounds like he’ll be better at climbing things once his changes are finalized. Something like that would indeed not move the needle much in terms of his winrate, but it’d give Revenant players a thematically interesting tool to use that makes sense for Revenant’s kit.

Those changes should be revealed at a later date assuming they hold up during internal testing, so look for them to be fully detailed at some point in the future.