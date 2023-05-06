Apex Legends Players Get to Choose the First Event LTM in Season 17

Apex Legends Season 17 is coming up soon with a different sort of event in tow, one that's being crafted by the community itself. Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts announced this week that players can vote for what limited-time mode is featured in the first event of the new Arsenal season with Control, Team Deathmatch, and Gun Run all on the table for voting. We haven't yet learned when the event itself will take place nor do we know whether it'll be another Collection Event or not, but the voting is open now for players to voice their opinion.

To vote for the LTM that should be featured in the first Arsenal event after that season starts on May 9th, you can head here to this site and cast your vote. As mentioned previously, the options are Control, Team Deathmatch, and Gun Run, and if the replies to the tweet from Respawn are any indication of what's to come, it sure looks like the first event in the next season will revolve around Team Deathmatch.

We’re letting the community decide which Limited Time Mode should get its own dedicated playlist during the first in-game event coming in Arsenal! Choose from Control, TDM, or Gun Run.



Be sure to vote here before May 8th to make your voices heard! 👉https://t.co/jmb0CM6Xqk pic.twitter.com/5C1tjeDFh2 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) May 5, 2023

We won't know that for sure until later in the season, however. Even though the new season gets started on May 9th, it'll be May 18th when it's revealed what the first event mode of Arsenal will be with that event itself likely to follow soon after the reveal. If you do want to vote, you've got from now until May 8th to do so.

As for the rest of the next season, Apex players have pretty much seen everything they need to know about Arsenal. There's a new weapon-focused Legend named "Ballistic" who's coming to the Apex Games soon with a smart pistol ability, the option to carry a third gun, and more included in his kit. Both Worlds Edge and the Firing Range are getting upgraded, ranked is getting overhauled, and a new Weapon Mastery system offers players a chance to show off their skills with particular weapons.

All that we're really left needing now are some patch notes and the start of the season itself, so we'll see between now and May 9th what else is changing in the season in terms of weapon and Legend updates.