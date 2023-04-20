Apex Legends Reveals New Game Mode, Leaked Prestige Skin

Apex Legends is getting its sixth Collection Event of the year soon with the Veiled Collection Event scheduled to start on April 25th. It'll run from then until May 9th, and while it's active, players will be able to take part in a new game mode called TDM Unshielded Deadeye that strips players of their armor and helmets and gives them preset loadouts that call for precision. As part of the cosmetic collection available during this event, Respawn Entertainment is also finally releasing the leaked Caustic skin that gives the Legend his first Prestige Skin complete with its own devastating finisher.

Starting with the new TDM mode that'll be live in a couple of days, the lack of armor and helmets and the preset loadouts are the highlights of that game mode. The loadouts players start with are either a Wingman and a 30-30 Repeater, a Hemlock and a G7 Scout, or a Kraber and a Sentinel. It's a team-based mode, and the first to 50 kills wins.

Of course, those who keep up with Apex leaks will already know about part of this event, and that's the Prestige Skin for Caustic. This skin's been previewed in the past through descriptions of what it'd look like and a leak that showed its exclusive finisher where Caustic spews a toxic substance all over his opponent to finish them off. The finisher is called "Toxic Scream," the skin is called "Apex Contagion," and if you want both of them, you'll have to do what's usually asked of you during Collection Events: buy or craft your way through 24 different event cosmetics to get this skin. Collection Event Apex Packs will also help you work towards this goal as usual (and considering how this event is right around the corner, it makes sense that the game's most recent update made it so that you could gift Collection Event Apex Packs.

As usual during this Collection Event, skin bundles and other cosmetics will rotate in and out of the shop throughout the duration of the event. A rewards tracker will be present, too, to give nonpaying players something to work towards.