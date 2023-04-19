Apex Legends Update Addresses Olympus Issues

Apex Legends got a new update this week which finally offered some fixes for one of the game's current maps: Olympus. The bright, smaller map returned suddenly owards the end of March to change up the map rotation for the remainder of the current season, and while players were happy to see it back for however long that would last, some frustrating problems like stuttering and other performance issues plagued the map and kept people from fully enjoying it. Thanks to the new update released on Wednesday, many of those problems will hopefully be addressed now.

The update in question was detailed through the Respawn Entertainment Twitter account in the same way we usually see these updates talked about that aren't big enough to warrant a full blog post of patch notes but are still noteworthy enough to pay attention to. At the top of the list were improvements for Olympus. These include "A fix to improve freezing, stuttering, and low-res UI," though there's of course the chance that players will still encounter some of these issues as they would with any map. Other fixes dealt with server and Gun Run issues while a fourth change made it so that you can now gift each other loot boxes from the Collection Events.

Heads up, legends! Today's @playapex patch includes:

-A fix to improve freezing, stuttering, and low-res UI on Olympus 🗺️

-A server issue used in DDOS attacks has now been fixed 🚫

-Gun Run matches with simultaneous winning knife kills will now properly end the match 🗡️… — Respawn (@Respawn) April 19, 2023

The return of Olympus was again a positive moment for many, and these changes will only help that now that it should be running better than before, but the update still marks a strange period of dysfunction for Apex overall throughout the past couple of weeks. Around the same time that Olympus made its return, Respawn made a number of bewildering changes in the game including an apparent resizing of the inventory interface that made it larger than normal and therefore obscured more of the screen. More frustrating than that was a change that swapped the buttons used to move or remove weapon attachments which led to people tossing their attachments on the ground when they meant to transfer them to another weapon. Both changes and others were reverted, but players were largely still left in the dark as to why these changes were made in the first place.

Apex's newest update should now be live across all platforms.