Apex Legends Leak Backs Up Solo Mode Rumors

Apex Legends players learned recently of a supposed Solos game mode coming to the game, though the premise of this rumored "Rumble" mode sounded so outlandish that it was difficult to put much stock in the idea. However, some new information surfaced recently that's backed up these claims with evidence like leaked assets that are supposedly going to hint at this mode. Respawn Entertainment still has not confirmed any kind of Solos mode in Apex be it limited-time or permanent at this time, however.

For those who missed the initial rumor, it was shared by Apex insider Osvaldatore with a write-up detailing a mode where Legends don't have abilities, play on one-person teams, and have random loadouts when they enter a match. On top of those already dubious claims, it was said that this mode would present players with different powers and effects found throughout the world as pickups meant to imitate versions of existing Legends' abilities. Some of those ability pickups supposedly do things like swapping your place with another enemy and boosting movement and healing speeds.

It all sounded a bit too good to be true, but now, it seems like there might be some truth to it. Fellow Apex insider Thordan Smash indicated this past weekend that the mode may be called "Rumble Royal" as opposed to the "Rumble" name it went by in the first leaks. The leaker shared assets of in-game magazines meant to tease what's coming with one of those magazines using the phrase "Rumble Royal" at the top.

Corroborating some of the claims made initially, the latest report on this rumored Apex mode said that there would be no choosable loadouts and that players would instead spawn in with a random weapon and attachment. Ricocheting and exploding bullets were mentioned once more as were abilities like an EMP akin to Crypto's ultimate and a "Berserk" effect which increases melee damage.

Again, all of this remains unverified at this time, but the rumors suggest that we'll be getting this new mode in Season 17. That's the same season that's supposedly going to add Ballistic to the game as well, a Legend which leaked some time ago but was not added in Season 16 given that Respawn took a season off from adding new Legends.