Apex Legends Season 2 Update Adds Highly Requested Feature

The big update for Apex Legends’ second season is here, and it brings with it the release of one feature that’s been highly requested by the community. Players now have a way to quickly see their lifetime stats and accomplishments now that a stats page has been added, a feature which was nonexistent throughout the first season unless players wanted to scrape together their own stats by checking different trackers and keeping up with them.

It’s not a feature that’ll impact gameplay at all since you’ll go about your business as usual in the Apex Arena, but it is a helpful tool that’ll keep up with how you’re doing in that battleground. The patch notes for Season 2’s first update which detailed the release of the stats page said that all a player has to do to see their stats is hover over their name in the lobby and inspecting it. Doing so will pull up the page shown below and will display stats like kills, wins, and other facts of interest.

“We’re sure you all will have feedback on other stats you’d like to see here,” Respawn Entertainment said. “What we’re shipping with Season 2 is just the start and we’re planning to build on it. We won’t promise anything but definitely let us know what other stats you want shown after you’ve played around with it.”

One thing that the feature doesn’t do is track the stats for each individual Legend, so it looks like you’ll have to keep using the stat-tracking badges if you want to keep up with those numbers. For those who want to compare lifetime stats though, this new feature will help settle some debates and show what all you’ve done since the game’s been out.

Not all of the stats will be visible right away though. Some stats, such as assists, will only just now be counted in Season 2, Respawn explained.

“There will be some stats [like assists for example] that will start counting for Season 2 but won’t account for progress before that,” Respawn said. “This is because until we added the feature, this stuff wasn’t being counted. We’re looking at future improvements to retroactively update these areas that we hope to address down the road.”

Apex Legends Season 2 brought much more than just a stats page to the game. There’s a new character named Wattson, challenges to complete, and other features which you can read about here.