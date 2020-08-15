Is Apex Legends Getting a New Map Soon?

✖

Is Apex Legends on PS4, Xbox One, and PC getting a new map soon? For a while, there's been rumors, speculation, and suggestions that Apex Legends is getting a new map, however, it looks like this won't be happening anytime in the near future. Season 6 is around the corner -- set to go live on August 18 -- and some fans were expecting EA and Respawn to reveal a new map for the new season, but, again, this seems like nothing more than wishful thinking at this point.

We are four days away from the new season, and not only has neither the developer nor the publisher said anything about a new map, but they've already announced and revealed a smattering of changes and additions to World's Edge. According to the pair, the makeover is so substantial that it's referring to it as a "revamp" of the game's second map.

Again, there's been plenty of rumors of a new map, believed to possibly be called Olympus, and there's still time for Respawn and EA to reveal the map, but that time is quickly running out. And with everything else for the season already revealed, it seems unlikely the pair would then decide to squeeze in word of a new map after all of this. That said, this is the pair that released a game out of nowhere in the first place, so it's not completely unreasonable to expect a new map to be revealed on August 18, but if that was the case, why were so many changes made to World's Edge?

Still holding out hope for a new map? pic.twitter.com/k6tR95zXRa — iLootGames (@iLootGames) August 13, 2020

Apex Legends is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and soon will be available via the Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X as well. Below, you can read why you, if you haven't already, should jump into the free-to-play battle royale game as Season 6 arrives, courtesy of our official review of the shooter.

"Respawn Entertainment’s surprise release of Apex Legends put a new spin on the battle royale genre, which seemed like it’d been worn about as thin as it could be," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Apex Legends’ hero shooter route works so well that it makes one wonder how this was never done before, but Respawn did players one better than just throwing another twist into the battle royale formula: it made an outstanding game."

