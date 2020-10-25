Apex Legends Season 7 Leak Hints at Big New Gameplay Feature

✖

If the recent leaks and rumors are accurate, it would seem that the popular free-to-play shooter Apex Legends from developer Respawn Entertainment is set to add vehicles in a new update. This would mark a major shift for the title as it has yet to add any sort of pilotable or drivable vehicles despite other free-to-play video games dabbling in such. The popular assumption points to them appearing as part of a new map arriving with the new season of the title.

You can check out the evidence for vehicles as found below by dataminer Shrugtal. None of this explicitly showcases any kind of vehicle, mind you, but the implication is that vehicles will be added and the following are simply associated with them. After all, what other sort of reason could there be to have animations specifically for driving and being seated unless... there was something to drive, and be seated in?

Just saying... the quest end charm has a driver's seat and two passenger ones on the side... and it's a hover vehicle... But I should probably make a video on this with the supporting code. pic.twitter.com/tg9tjA1b9o — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) October 23, 2020

Hover Vehicle driver / passenger seated animations added in 6.1. pic.twitter.com/NUqbythXOJ — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) October 23, 2020

Apex Legends is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC and is in the midst of Season 6 - Boosted. The popular free-to-play shooter recently added cross-play. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

What do you think will come of Apex Legends Season 7? Are drivable vehicles really coming to the video game? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T Dexerto]