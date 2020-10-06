Apex Legends Patch Notes Released for Cross-Play Update

✖

Apex Legends is getting its much-anticipated cross-play update this week that’ll finally let people play together regardless of what platform they’re on. PC players will be able to play against those on consoles and Xbox One players can play against those on the PlayStation 4 if they so choose, and the cross-play systems have also been extended to the social features like parties and in-game chats as well. Accompanying that update is a set of patch notes introducing adjustments for different weapons, Legends, and more for players to take in before the update’s release.

Respawn Entertainment shared the patch notes for the update ahead of its release this week to preview what was coming alongside the cross-play feature. The event connected to the update is the Aftermarket event and comes with a bunch of new content on its own like new cosmetics, challenges with rewards, and a limited-time mode called Flashpoint.

But while those features will go away once the update ends, the changes made in the patch notes will stick around. All of the adjustments made in the Aftermarket update can be seen below. Explanations for different changes can be found in the official patch notes for those looking for more info.

With the Aftermarket Collection Event less than 24 hours away, the newest Devstream dives into details around cross-play beta, the new Flashpoint LTM, and more! And yes, the patch notes are also now live. 😉 📺: https://t.co/TcCK8mtgfm

📄: https://t.co/tKR1SSAaCk pic.twitter.com/MeAzhXDXO4 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 5, 2020

Legends

Rampart Increased the rate at which Sheila's bullet spread tightens

Bloodhound Updated Bloodhound’s tactical cooldown while ultimate is active from 6 seconds to 8 seconds.

Pathfinder Grapple cooldown is now based on the distance Pathfinder traveled. The shortest possible pull has a 10s cooldown; the maximum cooldown is still 35s, but you're going to have to swing a very long distance to get there. Have fun out there, friends!

Wraith Updated Wraith’s sprint animation.

Crypto Crypto’s Drone can now open loot vaults if Crypto has a key in his inventory. It consumes the key as usual.

Loba Increased range of ultimate & passive from 3100 units to 4500 units. Loba now starts the match with her ultimate half charged.



Weapons

Devotion Increasing hipfire spread at a base level and also increasing the spread added while firing.

Spitfire We try to keep hipfire numbers consistent with similar weapons of the same class. So, the hipfire spread increase on the Devotion is also being applied to the Spitfire. To compensate, we are reducing horizontal recoil on the Spitfire.

Triple Take Reduced fire rate from 1.4 to 1.3.



Quality of Life

Loot Prompts now show how much damage an evo shield has accumulated, so you can make a better decision when switching.

You are now able to switch to same-level armor that has less health, if it is closer to evolving.

Loot Prompts will now have a small indicator that lets you know if your teammate needs this item, so you can ping it!

Performance Display is a new option that activates a panel that appears in the top right corner of your screen during a match.

The data displayed is as follows: FPS - Frames Per Second, or how quickly your game is rendering frames Latency - The time (in milliseconds) it takes for your game client to communicate to the server and back Loss - Indicates the percentage of packet data lost per second on its way to or from the server Choke - Indicates the percentage of packet data congestion on its way from the server In/Out - The amount of data being sent from/to the server

Anonymous Mode has been added to the options. Anonymize your name in the champion presentation, obituary, and other locations of living opponents.

Level 0 Evo Armor will now appear as empty in the inventory, so you can ping to request for Armor

There are more banners placed around World's Edge to better support Cryptos ability to see nearby squads in his drone.

Out of Bounds - The out of bounds timer no longer refreshes each time you enter a new out of bounds area. The timer is now a fixed amount of time: 30 seconds. If you enter new out of bounds areas, the timer will steadily decrease. However, if you only have 5 seconds left, the timer will keep refreshing up to that 5 second mark. This should work against people exploiting the timer, while still allowing time for people to get down if they land up there.

Random Favorite selection added for Music and Loadscreen categories

Holo Sprays will now remember which players liked them, and will display a count to the owner. This also prevents other players from spamming “like” on the holo spray.

Legend Tokens have been minimized to a tool tip in the lobby. Hover over your currency to see your amount.

Bug Fixes