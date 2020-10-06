Apex Legends Patch Notes Released for Cross-Play Update
Apex Legends is getting its much-anticipated cross-play update this week that’ll finally let people play together regardless of what platform they’re on. PC players will be able to play against those on consoles and Xbox One players can play against those on the PlayStation 4 if they so choose, and the cross-play systems have also been extended to the social features like parties and in-game chats as well. Accompanying that update is a set of patch notes introducing adjustments for different weapons, Legends, and more for players to take in before the update’s release.
Respawn Entertainment shared the patch notes for the update ahead of its release this week to preview what was coming alongside the cross-play feature. The event connected to the update is the Aftermarket event and comes with a bunch of new content on its own like new cosmetics, challenges with rewards, and a limited-time mode called Flashpoint.
But while those features will go away once the update ends, the changes made in the patch notes will stick around. All of the adjustments made in the Aftermarket update can be seen below. Explanations for different changes can be found in the official patch notes for those looking for more info.
Legends
- Rampart
- Increased the rate at which Sheila's bullet spread tightens
- Bloodhound
- Updated Bloodhound’s tactical cooldown while ultimate is active from 6 seconds to 8 seconds.
- Pathfinder
- Grapple cooldown is now based on the distance Pathfinder traveled. The shortest possible pull has a 10s cooldown; the maximum cooldown is still 35s, but you're going to have to swing a very long distance to get there. Have fun out there, friends!
- Wraith
- Updated Wraith’s sprint animation.
- Crypto
- Crypto’s Drone can now open loot vaults if Crypto has a key in his inventory. It consumes the key as usual.
- Loba
- Increased range of ultimate & passive from 3100 units to 4500 units.
- Loba now starts the match with her ultimate half charged.
Weapons
- Devotion
- Increasing hipfire spread at a base level and also increasing the spread added while firing.
- Spitfire
- We try to keep hipfire numbers consistent with similar weapons of the same class. So, the hipfire spread increase on the Devotion is also being applied to the Spitfire. To compensate, we are reducing horizontal recoil on the Spitfire.
- Triple Take
- Reduced fire rate from 1.4 to 1.3.
Quality of Life
- Loot Prompts now show how much damage an evo shield has accumulated, so you can make a better decision when switching.
- You are now able to switch to same-level armor that has less health, if it is closer to evolving.
- Loot Prompts will now have a small indicator that lets you know if your teammate needs this item, so you can ping it!
- Performance Display is a new option that activates a panel that appears in the top right corner of your screen during a match.
- The data displayed is as follows:
- FPS - Frames Per Second, or how quickly your game is rendering frames
- Latency - The time (in milliseconds) it takes for your game client to communicate to the server and back
- Loss - Indicates the percentage of packet data lost per second on its way to or from the server
- Choke - Indicates the percentage of packet data congestion on its way from the server
- In/Out - The amount of data being sent from/to the server
- Anonymous Mode has been added to the options. Anonymize your name in the champion presentation, obituary, and other locations of living opponents.
- Level 0 Evo Armor will now appear as empty in the inventory, so you can ping to request for Armor
- There are more banners placed around World's Edge to better support Cryptos ability to see nearby squads in his drone.
- Out of Bounds - The out of bounds timer no longer refreshes each time you enter a new out of bounds area. The timer is now a fixed amount of time: 30 seconds. If you enter new out of bounds areas, the timer will steadily decrease. However, if you only have 5 seconds left, the timer will keep refreshing up to that 5 second mark.
- This should work against people exploiting the timer, while still allowing time for people to get down if they land up there.
- Random Favorite selection added for Music and Loadscreen categories
- Holo Sprays will now remember which players liked them, and will display a count to the owner. This also prevents other players from spamming “like” on the holo spray.
- Legend Tokens have been minimized to a tool tip in the lobby. Hover over your currency to see your amount.
Bug Fixes
- General
- Added the ability to ping the satellite dish at Crypto’s Map Room from the dropship.
- Gibraltar
- Fixed an issue with the bubble shield looking white in certain conditions.
- Lifeline
- Fixed an issue with the “Guardian Angel” Skin having a stretched neck when using Sheila.
- Fixed an issue where care packages would not be allowed to be placed on certain parts of Capacitor, Rig, or Salvage in Kings Canyon.
- Caustic
- Fixed Caustic barrels from being placed at an angle on shipping crates.
- Mirage
- Fixed an issue that prevented Mirage decoys from being pinged.
- Fixed an issue that did not allow Crypto’s drone to highlight decoys.
- Octane
- Fixed a visual issue that removed Revenant’s shadow form from a player after jumping off an Octane Jump Pad.
- Fixed an issue with the Jump Pad clipping into the ground in certain areas
- Crypto
- Fixed an issue with his drone not detecting Wattson’s Security Fences.
- Fixed an audio issue with survey beacon sometimes making very little sound when using it as Crypto’s drone.
- Fixed an issue with his drone not taking damage from directly below.
- Revenant
- Fixed an issue with the HUD of the Replicator staying on screen when the totem effect wears off.
- Loba
- Fixed inconsistencies with teleporting onto a supply ship.
- Fixed an issue allowing teleporting into drills around Lava Fissure.
- Fixed an issue preventing teleporting on certain terrain in Staging.
- Rampart
- Fixed an issue with doors closing when dismounting a placed Sheila in a doorway.
- Fixed Amped Cover from floating in the air when placed on a supply ship.
- Fixed an issue with being able to place Sheila on loot bins.
- Fixed an issue with Longbow DMR, Triple Take, Mastiff and Sentinel not always receiving the Amped Cover buff.
- Fixed an issue with Amped Cover being able to be placed at bad angles around the map.
- Fixed an issue with the Amped Cover not being destroyed by the initial blast of Charge Rifle.
- Fixed an issue with bullets getting amped before they cross the amped wall from certain angles.
- L-Star
- Fixed an issue with overheating occurring when firing a single shot from the weapon multiple times.