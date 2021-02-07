Apex Legends' Most OP Character Is Getting Nerfed Soon

✖

Apex Legends most over-powered character, or at least one of its more OP characters, is getting nerfed, and nerfed soon. How do we know? Because Respawn Entertainment has confirmed as much. In any character or hero-based competitive game, there are inevitably characters that are more viable and useful than others. In the current meta, most players would agree that Wraith and Caustic are the two most annoying characters to face off against. Unfortunately for those who main the latter, the big guy is getting nerfed.

Caustic has been a controversial character since Season 7. Before Season 7, Caustic was actually far from a meta-topping character, however, a string of buffs changed this, and while he's been tweaked since, it hasn't been enough according to some players.

Over the past few weeks, complaints about Caustic have grown louder and louder. And recently one of these complaints caught the attention of a developer over on Reddit. Responding to a player pointing out the calls from the community to nerf Caustic and how the character clashes with the game's philosophy, John Larson, a designer on the game, confirmed a nerf is in the works and coming soon.

"I think ever since the change to gas allowed teammates to play in gas with relatively no repercussions, there was a lot of unrealized potential that was quickly tapped into within the past couple months," said Larson speaking about the character. "Caustic is undeniably strong and has the highest win rate in matches that last longer than 20 minutes. Caustic plays a unique role as a defensive legend that can act offensively in certain scenarios, and we have to make sure we tweak him in a way that removes frustration without hurting how it feels to play as Caustic."

Larson continued:

"Long story short, we hear the community feedback, as a player, I feel it’s valid, the data backs up that he’s strong, and he’ll be getting some attention in the near future. In regards to Apex becoming 'Ability Legends,”' as new characters are introduced, it’s important they take up unique design space. This opens the door to potentially devastating synergies between legend abilities. I’ve seen (and experienced myself) the clips of chaotic ability driven end games, and that’s something we’re actively working on resolving.”

Unfortunately, right now, it's not only unclear when these changes to Caustic will be released, but what exactly is being changed. That said, if any more information pertaining to either of these unanswered questions arises, we will be sure to update the story with said information.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and soon it will also be available on the Nintendo Switch as well. For more coverage on the free-to-play and popular battle royale game, click here.