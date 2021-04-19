Apex Legends Reveals New Legend Valkyrie

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has officially released a new Stories from the Outlands short, "Northstar," that includes the reveal of the newest Legend coming to the popular free-to-play video game, Valkyrie. She is the daughter of famous Titan pilot Viper, and it seems like she joins the Apex Games as a way to prove herself. As expected, it seems like the upcoming Season 9 will focus heavily on bringing more flavor from the Titanfall franchise to the video game as the short includes the franchise's Kuben Blisk as well as a Northstar Titan. Also, the very end indicates that Season 9 will kick off on May 4th.

Exactly what sort of kit Valkyrie will have remains to be seen, but the "Northstar" short and official art points to her having some kind of reconfigured version of a Northstar Titan as part of her gear. Given her callsign and the fact that much of the short is about flying, it seems fair to assume that her various abilities will also include something along those lines.

In case you've somehow missed it, Respawn Entertainment has been teasing the involvement of some kind of Titanfall-related content in Season 9 for some time now. Various leaks have pointed to big map changes coming in the new season, and there have already been plenty of teases for Valkyrie, the new Legend set to join the popular free-to-play battle royale video game when Season 9 launches on May 4th.

Apex Legends is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC and is in the midst of Season 8 - Mayhem. Season 9 appears to be set to launch on May 4th with the new Legend, Valkyrie. More on both is expected to be revealed this week You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

What do you think of what we have heard about Apex Legends' upcoming season? Are you looking forward to the new additions in Season 9? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!