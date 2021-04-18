Apex Legends Developer Continues to Tease Season 9 Crossover With Titanfall 2

✖

We've been getting some pretty quiet teases for a few weeks now that Season 9 of Apex Legends is set to integrate content from Respawn Entertainment's Titanfall series in a pretty major way. Although we don't know all of the specifics just yet of what this collaboration between the two could look like, one Respawn developer has provided another new tease in the interim.

Moy Parra, who works as an animator at Respawn Entertainment, encouraged fans on Twitter this weekend to make sure that they play Titanfall 2 if that's something that they haven't already done. "Take some time this weekend to play through Titanfall 2 in case you haven't yet," Parra said simply. "Just saying."

💬 psst... take some time this weekend to play through Titanfall 2 in case you haven't yet 🎮 ...just saying 😇😉 pic.twitter.com/nQv8CKh84Z — Moy is on VACATION 😎⛱️ (@_moyparra) April 18, 2021

The tweet was immediately met with excitement from many fans who realized that this is seemingly another tease regarding future content for Apex Legends. And as you might expect, a lot of people informed Parra that they have already played through Titanfall 2 in the past which is why there are thrilled about Season 9 in the first place.

The only thing that we do seem to know for certain about this crossover between Apex Legends and Titanfall is that titans specifically won't be coming to the battle royale shooter -- at least for now. Apex's game director Chad Grenier already told fans that titans aren't something that will be rolling out in the first-person shooter based on what Respawn has planned right now. Although it wasn't ruled out entirely down the road, this isn't something we should see in the upcoming season.

With Season 9 of Apex Legends coming up so quickly, it stands to reason that we could start to hear more about what this next wave of content will have in store quite soon. Season 9 is set to kick off in just about two weeks on May 4th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC players.

So what are you hoping to see from Titanfall make its way into Apex Legends? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.