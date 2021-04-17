Apex Legends Season 9 Reportedly Making Big Map Changes

✖

Apex Legends Season 9 is almost here, and apparently, Respawn Entertainment is making some "big map changes" with the new season. Ahead of the Season 9's release on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, a prominent Apex Legends leaker and dataminer has relayed word that while Season 9 will not have a new map, it will be making substantial changes to Olympus. Meanwhile, World's Edge will also get changes according to the leaker, but on a smaller scale and not at the start of the season, but in the middle of it.

The leaker in question is Biast12, one of the most prominent and reliable dataminers and leakers when it comes to Apex Legends, who most recently relayed word that more Titanfall content was coming to the game before Respawn Entertainment confirmed as much.

Unfortunately, this is all Biast12 reveals. In other words, there are no specifics regarding what these changes are and whether or not they, in the case of Olympus, transform the map or simply spice things up a bit.

Map changes: Olympus should get the "big map change" at season start

World's Edge should get a small map change mid season — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) April 14, 2021

As always, we will be sure to update the story when and if Biast12 provides any more details. In the meantime, take all of this with a grain of salt. While the source has proven reliable in the past, it doesn't mean everything here should be taken as information of the official variety.

