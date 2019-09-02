Apex Legends Voice Actor Plays Matches In Character as Pathfinder

Update: The original video referenced in the article was removed from YouTube and has been replaced.

Original story as follows: The uniqueness of Apex Legends’ characters has a lot to do with their voices whether it’s Caustic’s gravelly, measured statements, Lifeline’s accent, or Pathfinder’s robotic quips you’re listening to. While you’ll only hear their fixed voice lines during a normal game, there’s a chance you’ll hear a much more talkative version of Pathfinder if you get into the right lobby. That’s because Chris Edgerly, the voice actor who lends his talent to Apex Legends by voicing the supportive robot, plays matches and talks to teammates in character as Pathfinder.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Edgerly shared the first compilation video of these types of matches in the video above that shows over an hour of the actor voicing Pathfinder in random Apex Legends matches. Sometimes the teammates had mics, sometimes they didn’t but the voice actor stayed in character so long as he could get Pathfinder.

In a post on Reddit where the voice actor shared a condensed version of this video to show only some of the highlights, it was met with a positive response from people who praised his willingness to participate in the community even after he’d done his job of voicing Pathfinder. Edgerly posted under his Reddit account “TheEdgevoice” and acknowledged the lack of responses received from other people in his matches.

“You may notice no one spoke back to me – that’s because I only got someone into a party with me at the very end of the stream so I could hear their mic,” he said. “Not something that makes it easy going forward if I’m going to randomly jump in with folks since I’d have to invite all of them into a party for each mission and then leave and start a new party after that one ended. Still trying to figure that one out.”

In another comment, the voice actor thanked everyone for their responses to the video and said his goal has “always been connecting with fans not just of this game but voice acting in general.” To help achieve that goal, he’s open to streaming and providing more content like this as soon as the specifics can be figured out.

“There are a lot of specifics I need to figure out so I can provide regular streaming content as well as edited highlights for you all to check out,” he continued. “It’ll take time but I hope you’ll come along for the ride when you have the time yourselves. An artist is always looking for their audience, and I’ve been very lucky throughout my career in finding them. This is just another frontier for me to discover, and I can’t wait. Stay tuned!”

Apex Legends players are currently gearing up for the game’s next event that’ll be centered around Wraith, so maybe Pathfinder will get his own event one day.