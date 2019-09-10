Apple Arcade Announces More Exclusive Games, Including New Rayman

Today, Apple announced that Apple Arcade will be available on the App Store on Thursday, September alongside iOS 13. According to Apple, the service — which will run at $5 a month — will allow an all-new way to enjoy games without limits. By forking over $5 a month, subscribers will get unlimited access to the entire catalog of over 100 new games, including exclusive titles, such as a new Pac-Man and Rayman game, all of which will be playable on iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac, and Apple TV. Further, to celebrate its launch, Apple will be offering a free month-long trial.

That all said, today Apple announced some more new games and exclusives the service will come packing. It also noted that it will be adding new games every month. The most notable of these games is probably a brand-new Rayman game, dubbed Rayman Mini.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Ballistic Baseball” from Gameloft, is an action-packed arcade baseball game that captures the intense battle between pitcher and batter in live head-to-head multiplayer matches.

“ChuChu Rocket! Universe” explodes as Sega launches the beloved ChuChus into a universe of strange and wonderful planets with over 100 mind-bending puzzles.

In “Exit the Gungeon” from Devolver, players must escape a collapsing hell dungeon as increasingly perilous obstacles and opponents stand in their way.

“Overland” from Finji, is a post-apocalyptic road trip adventure where players fight dangerous creatures, rescue stranded travelers and scavenge for supplies to survive.

“PAC-MAN PARTY ROYALE” from Bandai Namco, is a brand-new arcade experience featuring a four-player Battle Mode where the last PAC-MAN standing wins.

In “Projection: First Light” from Blowfish, players follow the adventures of Greta, a girl living in a mythological shadow puppet world as she embarks on a journey of self-enlightenment, helped by legendary heroes from ancient cultures along the way.

In “Rayman Mini” from Ubisoft, Rayman has been reduced to the size of an ant! Players use insects, mushrooms and plants to run through the world as quickly as possible or try over and over again to achieve the perfect score.

In “Shantae and the Seven Sirens” from WayForward, players explore a vast sunken city and battle the Seven Sirens in the Half-Genie’s most thrilling adventure yet.

“Skate City” from Snowman brings the heart and soul of street skating to life with multi-touch controls as city streets become the ultimate skater playground.

“Skate City” from Snowman brings the heart and soul of street skating to life with multi-touch controls as city streets become the ultimate skater playground. In “Sneaky Sasquatch” from RAC7, players live the life of a Sasquatch and do regular, everyday Sasquatch stuff like sneaking around in disguise, raiding coolers and picnic baskets, playing golf and more.

“Steven Universe: Unleash the Light,” is an original Cartoon Network game, co-written by Rebecca Sugar, where players pick their favorite characters, choose which Gems are in their party, unlock awesome new abilities and equip alternate costumes in the ultimate mobile role-playing game (RPG).

“Super Impossible Road” from Rogue Games, is a futuristic, high-speed racing game where players master hairpin turns on courses that twist and coil over beautiful galactic backdrops.

“The Bradwell Conspiracy” from Bossa, is a beautifully stylized conspiracy adventure thriller with a humorous twist.

In “The Enchanted World” from Noodlecake, players help a young fairy piece together a magical world torn apart by dark forces.

“Various Daylife” from Square Enix, is a brand-new RPG from the creators of “Bravely Default” and “Octopath Traveler.” In the year 211 of the Imperial Era, players explore a newly discovered continent while living life to the fullest in the city of Erebia.

Not included in the bullet points, but also announced, was new game from Capcom dubbed Shinesekai: Into the Depths, Sayonara Wild Hearts from Annapurna Interactive, and a new Frogger game from Konami.

Unfortunately further details and media on the all the aforementioned games is currently scarce, but you can find some screenshots right HERE with more information about Apple Arcade.