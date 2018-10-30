Apple Boasts the New iPad Pro Is As Powerful As An Xbox One S

Earlier today, Apple showcased a new live presentation to show off their new iPad Pro and Mac lines. The iPad reveal took on a much more gaming-centric tone when both NBA 2K and Assassin’s Creed: Rebellion were shown off in stunning detail for the newly unveiled mobile platform. The company even took it a step further by stating it’s as powerful as an Xbox One S.

During the media event, not only did Apple mention the new iPad Pro line was on par with that of an Xbox One S, but also claimed that it was 92% faster than all portable PCs sold in the last month. When comparing it to that of the first-generation iPad, the company also mentioned it was 1000x faster than when this tablet first arrived on the market.

As mentioned in our previous coverage, the director of marketing boasted that the iPad Pro has up to 120 FPS capability, something that was “never before possible” on mobile platforms. With the Nintendo Switch’s portability being a huge reason for its success, these enticing specs are a total game changer for the mobile market.

The target audience has seen a lot of growth for mobile gaming in recent years with more and more big companies porting over pre-existing games onto handheld devices, while also developing brand-new experiences. If the footage shown off during the Apple event is an accurate indicator, the iPad has just become a major contender in mobile gaming – more so than any other previous generation of the mobile tablet.

You can learn more about the iPad Pro line with our previous coverage here, including specs, size, and how it compares to the older generation of iPads. With the previous iPhone reveal focusing on gaming as well with The Elder Scrolls: Legends, it’s apparent that Apple is going after a bigger market seen in the gaming community while still offering what its base customer audience once with creativity and power.

You can watch the full event here. As far as the iPad Pro goes, the 11 inch display will be available starting at $799, with the 12.9 inch starting at $999. Both will be available on November 7th, with pre-orders now live.