Arcade1Up Announces New Killer Instinct, Mortal Kombat, and More Cabinets

Arcade1Up has announced as part of CES 2022 that it has sold nearly 3 million arcade machines in less than three years, and as part of a celebration of that fact, revealed an expansion of its Legacy Edition line as well as the new Pro Series product line. New Legacy Edition machines include PAC-MANIA Edition, Mortal Kombat 30th Edition, and Centipede Edition while the Pro Series marks the largest machines from Arcade1Up so far with a Killer Instinct cabinet being the first one revealed with upgrades across the board from the company’s other cabinets.

The Pro Series is basically a more premium version of what Arcade1Up had been releasing previously with larger, 19″ screens, upgraded Suzohapp joysticks and buttons, better speakers, and more. While the announcement indicates that several Pro Series cabinets will release in 2022, it all starts with Killer Instinct in Summer 2022 featuring Wi-Fi enabled online play. You can check out what the Killer Instinct Pro Series cabinet looks like for yourself below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The aforementioned Legacy Edition machines — PAC-MANIA Edition, Mortal Kombat 30th Edition, and Centipede Edition — are all set to include 14 games each and feature Wi-Fi for online play and updates as well as leaderboards. Arcade1Up notes that the Mortal Kombat 30th Edition marks the first time a Midway home arcade machine has featured online play. The three cabinets are set to release in Spring 2022.

As noted above, the Arcade1Up Pro Series kicks off later this year with a Killer Instinct cabinet in Summer 2022. The Legacy Edition additions of PAC-MANIA Edition, Mortal Kombat 30th Edition, and Centipede Edition are all set to release in Spring 2022. No exact pricing details or included games were announced for any of the above. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Arcade1Up’s various offerings right here.

What do you think of the new Arcade1Up cabinets that were just announced? Are you looking forward to getting any of them yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!