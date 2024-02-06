New Armored Core 6 Update Released With Numerous Balance Changes
Update version 1.06 for Armored Core VI is here.
A new update for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon has today landed across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Following its launch at the end of this past summer, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have continued to bring new content to the latest Armored Core installment at a regular cadence. Now, these ongoing patches have resulted in a new one hitting today that is meant to refine the action title in a big way.
Downloadable right now, update version 1.06 for Armored Core VI is dedicated almost entirely to balance changes. Specifically, FromSoftware has tweaked many of the game's weapons and frame parts, which should lead to some big shifts when it comes to the strength of certain builds. Beyond this, the latest update for ACVI also includes a number of expected bug fixes tied to missions, gameplay, and one specific tweak associated with Steam.
You can get a full look at everything that has been altered in this new Armored Core VI update via the official patch notes attached below.
Armored Core VI Update Version 1.06 Patch Notes
Balance Adjustments
Weapon Units
- STUN BATON "VP-67EB" : increased Attack Power / Chg. Attack Power
- LIGHT WAVE BLADE "IA-C01W2: MOONLIGHT": Energy Firearm Spec. scaling now applies
- LINEAR RIFLE "LR-037 HARRIS": increased Attack Power / Projectile Speed
- HEAVY MACHINE GUN "WR-0555 ATTACHE": increased Direct Hit Adjustment / Projectile Speed
- BURST MACHINE GUN "MA-E-210 ETSUJIN": increased Attack Power / Magazine Rounds / Total Rounds / Projectile Speed
- BURST HANDGUN "MA-E-211 SAMPU": increased Magazine Rounds / Total Rounds / Projectile Speed
- NEEDLE GUN "EL-PW-00 VIENTO": decreased Impact / Accumulative Impact, increased Reload Time
- DETONATING BAZOOKA "44-141 JVLN ALPHA": increased Attack Power, decreased Weight. Adjusted hitbox so that an enemy staggered by the projectile impact will not be released from hit stun by the follow-up explosion
- GRENADE LAUNCHER "DF-GR-07 GOU-CHEN": decreased Weight / EN LOAD
- GRENADE LAUNCHER "DIZZY": decreased Weight / EN LOAD. Reduced range of projectile before it explodes
- GRENADE LAUNCHER "IRIDIUM": increased Projectile Speed
- STUN BOMB LAUNCHER "WS-1200 THERAPIST": increased Attack Power, decreased Reload Time. Increased Projectile Speed for regular fire
- LASER HANDGUN "VP-66LH": increased Chg. Attack Power, decreased Charge Time. Reduced interval before being able to attack again after a charge attack. Reduced interval before charge gauge begins to empty after cancelling charge. Increased speed at which charge gauge empties
- MULTI ENERGY RIFLE "44-142 KRSV": Adjusted knockback distance of staggered enemies, so consecutive attacks are easier to land. Adjusted hitbox so that an enemy staggered by the plasma impact will not be released from hit stun by the follow-up plasma explosion
- MISSILE LAUNCHER "HML-G2/P19MLT-04": decreased Accumulative Impact, increased Reload Time
- PULSE MISSILE LAUNCHER "PFAU/66D": increased Charge Time / Reload Time
- STUN NEEDLE LAUNCHER "VE-60SNA": increased Attack Power
- LASER CANNON "VE-60LCB": decreased Rapid Fire. Reduced hitbox size of charge attack
- DIFFUSE LASER CANNON "VP-60LCD": increased Chg. Attack Power. Reduced scattering range to make multiple laser hits easier
- DETONATING MISSILE LAUNCHER "45-091 JVLN BETA": decreased Blast Radius. Each missile fired now follows the same guidance angle
- LASER ORBIT "45-091 ORBT": increased Attack Power / Cooling / Projectile Speed. Reduced interval before cooling begins, except when overheating
Frame Parts
- BIPEDAL "AL-J-121 BASHO": increased AP / Jump Height, decreased Weight
- BIPEDAL "LG-011 MELANDER": increased AP / Jump Height, decreased Weight
- BIPEDAL "LG-012 MELANDER C3": increased AP / Jump Height, decreased Weight
- BIPEDAL "DF-LG-08 TIAN-QIANG": increased Weight
- BIPEDAL "VP-422": increased AP / Jump Height, decreased Weight
- BIPEDAL "VE-42A": increased Weight
- BIPEDAL "2C-2000 CRAWLER": increased Jump Height
- BIPEDAL "2C-3000 WRECKER": increased Weight
- BIPEDAL "2S-5000 DESSERT": increased Weight
- BIPEDAL "EL-TL-10 FIRMEZA": increased Jump Height
- BIPEDAL "EL-PL-00 ALBA": increased Jump Height
- BIPEDAL "06-041 MIND ALPHA" : increased Jump Height, decreased Weight
- BIPEDAL "IA-C01L: EPHEMERA": increased Jump Height
- BIPEDAL "IB-C03L: HAL 826": increased AP / Jump Height, decreased Weight
- REVERSE JOINT "KASUAR/42Z": increased AP / Attitude Stability, decreased Weight
- REVERSE JOINT "RC-2000 SPRING CHICKEN": increased AP / Attitude Stability, decreased Weight
- REVERSE JOINT "06-042 MIND BETA": increased AP / Attitude Stability, decreased Weight
- TETRAPOD "LAMMERGEIER/42F": increased EN consumption while hovering. Reduced max movement speed while hovering
- TANK "LG-022T BORNEMISSZA": decreased AP / Attitude Stability / High-Speed Perf. / AB THRUST
Inner Parts
- BOOSTER "FLUEGEL/21Z": increased Thrust / Melee Attack Thrust, decreased Melee Atk. EN Consump.
- BOOSTER "IA-C01B: GILLS": increased Thrust
- FCS "FCS-G2/P10SLT": decreased Close-Range Assist / Missile Lock Correction
- FCS "FCS-G2/P12SML": decreased Missile Lock Correction
- FCS "VE-21A": increased Close-Range Assist / Medium-Range Assist
- FCS "VE-21B": increased Medium-Range Assist
- FCS "IB-C03F: WLT 001" Increased Close-Range Assist / Medium-Range Assist / Long-Range Assist
- GENERATOR "VP-20D" : increased EN Capacity / Energy Firearm Spec.
- Decreased damage from AC system abnormality: Shock
Bug Fixes and Other Improvements
Player AC related fixes
- Fixed a bug with Tank legs that caused shorter hit stun from stagger under specific circumstances
- Fixed a bug with TETRAPOD "LAMMERGEIER/42F" where firing certain weapons upwards or downwards while hovering caused the player AC to remain at an angle for an extended period of time
- Fixed a bug that caused ACs in hit stun to fall, instead of stop in place, when staggered while performing a mid-air boost kick
- Fixed a bug that caused back weapons with manual reload to fire after manual reloading had completed
- Fixed a bug that caused unintended animations and sounds to play when using Weapon Bay to repeatedly switch weapons
- Improved certain attack animations that play under specific circumstances
Mission/enemy related fixes
- Fixed a bug during the mission "Destroy the Drive Block" that caused the boss to use specific attacks at unintended times
System related fixes
- Fixed a bug that prevented access to the AC DATA menu, or caused the game to crash when multiple data slots contained ACs with decal images using a large number of layers
- Fixed a bug in the IMAGE EDIT menu and DECAL menu, where fully tilting the stick to move a piece or image did not move the element at a consistent rate
- Fixed a bug in Photo Mode that caused a blur effect on the player AC even when Blur Type was "OFF"
- Fixed a bug in Photo Mode that made player AC booster effects disappear
- Fixed a bug in Ranked Match that caused results from the previous match to display after a disconnection
- Fixed a bug with AC data uploaded to the game server, where if the data was loaded and then deleted from the game server, the loaded data would be reverted to default paint and decals
- Fixed a bug with image data uploaded to the game server, where if the data was set as pilot emblem and then deleted from the game server, the emblem would become invalid
Other
- Corrected some in-game text
- Other minor bug fixes
Steam
- Fixed a title screen rendering issue that occurred at specific screen resolutions