Armored Core 6 Gameplay Revealed in New Video

Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have today revealed an extensive look at gameplay from Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon prior to its launch later this summer. Following the massive success of Elden Ring this past year, FromSoftware is looking to now return to Armored Core, which is a series that the studio hasn't worked on since 2013. Despite the shift in genres and styles, though, it looks like AC6 is going to be another incredibly high-quality release from the Japanese developer.

This gameplay footage (which you can find below) for Armored Core 6 doesn't feature one continuous look at the mech-based action game. Instead, the video is comprised of a number of smaller clips that show off how traversal, combat, and customization will all work before ending on a brief glimpse of a boss battle. Since its announcement at the end of 2022, Bandai Namco has kept much of Armored Core 6 under wraps. As such, this is one of the most extensive looks that we've seen of the game so far.

Even though Bandai Namco has been somewhat quiet about Armored Core 6, the game itself is set to launch in only about two months. Specifically, Fires of Rubicon is poised to release on August 25, 2023, and will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

If you'd like to learn more about what Armored Core 6 will have in store, you can find an official description of the game as follows:

"Combining FromSoftware's longstanding expertise in mech games with their signature action gameplay, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon brings a brand-new action experience to the series.

Players will pilot their mech in fast-paced, omni-directional battles, taking advantage of massive stages and their mech's mobility on land and in the air to ensure victory. Customize Armored Core parts to suit a large variety of playstyles. Selecting different parts not only changes the mech's attacks, but also directly affects its movement and battle style, so each mission can be approached with a unique mech strategy."