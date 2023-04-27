Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon Release Date, Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will release on August 25th, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware announced this week. That release may be coming sooner than expected, but for those who were already eagerly awaiting the game, there's even better news: a new trailer was released alongside the release date announcement to show off our best look yet at gameplay from the new Armored Core game. We also got a few more details on the story of Fires of Rubicon in case you need a bit more in your Armored Core game beyond the mech-based combat the series is known for.

The chaotic, dramatic new trailer for Fires of Rubicon can be seen below courtesy of FromSoftware's announcement shared on Thursday. It's got a cinematic flair to it with plenty of abilities and effects going off everywhere to the point that we can only imagine what's actually happening as far gameplay goes.

"Augmented human C4-621 has awakened."



ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON makes planetfall August 25, 2023. pic.twitter.com/7kBnxEq9zR — ARMORED CORE (@armoredcore) April 27, 2023

If the trailer and the release date weren't enough, the new story info helps shape some of what's being talked about in the trailer. A substance known as "Coral" was found on Rubicon 3, the planet from which the game takes its name, with that resource boasting the ability to dramatically advance human technologies. The substance actually ended up engulfing the planet and surrounding celestial bodies in fire, but after it reappeared on the planet years later, various forces have flocked back to Rubicon 3 to gain control of the Coral. Players take on the role of an independent mercenary in this fight.

Armored Core fans have been without a new game in the series for quite a while now, so it should go without saying that those who've stuck by the franchise after all this time are pretty excited about the new game. The first of these games came out in 1997 while the last came out nearly 10 years ago in 2013. But even if you weren't an Armored Core fan before, it's clear this next game will have plenty more fans waiting on it now that many have hopped on the FromSoftware hype train after Elden Ring. While the older games may feel a bit dated and less accessible for those looking to get into the series, the new one will hopefully prove to be a welcome jumping-on point for newcomers.

Armored core 6: Fires of Rubicon is scheduled to release on August 25th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC platforms.