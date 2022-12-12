Armored Core 6 Has One Major Similarity to FromSoftware's Soulsborne Games

FromSoftware, the studio behind titles like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has confirmed that its upcoming 2023 game Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will have one major similarity to many of the developer's more recent projects. This past week, FromSoftware shocked fans when it finally announced that a sixth mainline installment in the long-running Armored Core series would launch next year. And while many wondered what Armored Core might look like following FromSoftware's ongoing focus on Soulsborne games, it sounds like AC6 will only have one notable commonality.

In a conversation with IGN, FromSoftware director Hidetaka Miyazaki and designer Masaru Yamamura opened up a bit more about what fans can expect from Armored Core 6. While Miyazaki and Yamamura both stressed that the upcoming title will be drastically different from games that belong to the Soulsborne subgenre, it was also said that one key component will be included with AC6. Specifically, boss fights are said to be integral to the experience, as FromSoftware considers these bouts to be a pillar of the projects that are released by the studio.

"Boss battles are the highlight of the game in [Armored Core 6]," Yamamura explained of the game. "The essence of the battles, in which the player reads the enemy's moves and then plays games with them, is of course provided, as is typical of FromSoftware. In this title, both the enemy and your own machine are aggressive and violent in their attacks. We are developing the game so that players can enjoy the dynamic and intense boss battles that only mechas can offer, along with the unique aspects of AC, such as how to assemble the right parts to take on the strongest enemies."

Currently, Armored Core 6 is broadly slated to launch next year in an undetermined window. Whenever the game does arrive, though, it will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

How do you feel about Armored Core 6 based on what we have seen so far? Is this game on your radar heading into 2023? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.