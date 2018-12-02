‘Assassin’s Creed Compilation’ For PS4, Switch, and Xbox One Potentially Leaked

It appears Ubisoft may be releasing a compilation of Assassin Creed games next year. Emphasis on “may be.”

German retailer MediaMarkt has gone live with a listing for an unannounced game dubbed “Assassin’s Creed Compilation” for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The page doesn’t divulge too many specifics, but does stamp the product with a March 29 release date. As you may know, March 29 is a Friday, the most common release day behind Tuesday, so the date seems plausible.

Unfortunately, what titles this compilation would include, isn’t divulged. Ubisoft has already released the Ezio Collection, which includes Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed Revelations with enhanced graphics for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Having already released the Ezio Collection, it seems unlikely Ubisoft would re-release them again as part of a new package, but it also seems odd that Ubisoft could release a compilation of Assassin’s Creed games without them.

However, the title could be a placeholder title, meaning it could be a temporary title until Ubisoft reveals the game. Thus, it could be something similar to the Ezio Collection with other titles in the series when it’s all said and done.

Further, whether such a product would include the numerous and smaller Chronicles games, who knows. When I think of a compilation, I think of every thing in said series, but maybe it would only be for the mainline games.

Or maybe this is nothing. Unlike GameFly or Amazon, MediaMarkt isn’t a super reliable source for retailer listings. It’s possible the outlet also simply believes Ubisoft will release a product in this vain and thus went up with a listing. Sometimes retailers will do this, but this seems like an odd one to predict.

All of this is to say, take this with a grain of salt. While this seems like something Ubisoft would release, this is far, far from an official confirmation or anything you should get too excited about and take to the bank.

Anyway, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Is this a real leak? Would you be interested in a compilation of every Assassin’s Creed game?

