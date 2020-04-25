✖

The new Assassin's Creed game will be revealed soon, according to a prominent industry insider. Last year, the long-running and popular stealth-action series, but increasingly action-RPG series, skipped its annual release pattern, opting to not release a new entry. This has happened in the past, but it's not very common. However, while Assassin's Creed skipped 2019, it looks like it won't be skipping 2020. In fact, it sounds like we are going to be seeing the latest entry very soon.

According to reputable industry insider Shinobi602, Assassin's Creed 2020 already has a cemented reveal date. Further, when asked if this date is soon, the leaker replied with a GIF featuring Michael Jordan nodding his head yes whilst sitting next to the under appreciated Scottie Pippen.

You can see the interaction -- which went down on Twitter -- below:

Yes — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) April 25, 2020

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and even if it's correct, it's subject to change, especially during times like this where there's so much uncertainty about tomorrow, let alone next week or next month. That said, Shinobi602 is widely considered one of the most trusted industry insiders and leakers on the Internet.

What's especially interesting about the tease is the fact that both the PS5 console reveal and Xbox Series X games showcase are rumored to go down next month. In fact, many suspect the latter will happen during the first week of May.

It's possible the new Assassin's Creed -- believed to be a Vikings game -- will be revealed alongside the PS5, but it's more likely it will show up at an Xbox event. After all, both Origins and Odyssey -- the previous two releases in the series -- were revealed on an Xbox E3 stage.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not announced a new Assassin's Creed game, but it's expected a new installment in the series will release this year or early 2021 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

