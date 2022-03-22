Assassin's Creed Infinity Report Reveals New Gameplay Details

✖

A new report has come about detailing more of what Assassin's Creed Infinity will have in store. In case you missed it, Ubisoft formally announced last year that it was working on a new live-service entry in the Assassin's Creed series that would be titled Infinity. Since that time, no new details about the project have really come about directly from the publisher. Luckily, for those who are eager to hear more about what this title will have in store, it seems like we now have some answers.

In a new report coming from XFfire, it was said that Assassin's Creed Infinity will place a large gameplay emphasis on the Animus. Those who have played various Assassin's Creed titles in the past are likely familiar with the Animus as it is the machine that allows users to revisit the lives of those from the past. Essentially, the Animus is said to be the hub of Assassin's Creed Infinity and will let players jump around between different characters in different timelines.

Based on this report, Ubisoft is said to be using the Animus as the cornerstone for how Assassin's Creed Infinity will gain new content over time. So while the game might launch with certain regions and time periods that players will be able to jump into, Ubisoft will only expand the number of timelines that are available as the years pass. In a general sense, this makes a lot of sense and seems quite logical for the structure of a live-service Assassin's Creed game.

At this point in time, there's still so much that we don't yet know about Assassin's Creed Infinity. Ubisoft itself hasn't committed to any sort of release window for the game, so it's hard to know when it will actually launch. Whenever it does arrive, though, it should be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

What do you think about this concept that may sit at the root of Assassin's Creed Infinity? Does it intrigue you? Let me know either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.