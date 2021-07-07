Assassin's Creed Infinity Officially Announced, First Details Revealed

✖

Following a report earlier today, Ubisoft has officially confirmed the existence of Assassin's Creed Infinity, which is reportedly a giant live-service game platform that will feature multiple settings. While those reported details were not explicitly confirmed, some of them were implied, and it has been officially confirmed by the company that the Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec teams will, in fact, work together on the project. It's also worth noting that Assassin's Creed Infinity is only the codename for the project and that no exact timeline on when it might come out has been shared.

The first details for what Ubisoft refers to as "an important upcoming, early-in-development project" revolve around who, exactly, will be working on it. The Ubisoft Quebec and Ubisoft Montreal "cross-studio, collaborative structure" is led by Marc-Alexis Côté, who will be executive producer of the entire Assassin's Creed franchise. Ubisoft Montreal's Julien Laferrière will be senior producer and oversee production. Additionally, Assassin's Creed Odyssey creative director Jonathan Dumont and Watch Dogs: Legion creative director Clint Hocking will both be creative directors and share leadership for Assassin's Creed Infinity with Dumont at Ubisoft Quebec and Hocking at Ubisoft Montreal.

"Rather than continuing to pass the baton from game to game, we profoundly believe this is an opportunity for one of Ubisoft’s most beloved franchises to evolve in a more integrated and collaborative manner that’s less centered on studios and more focused on talent and leadership, no matter where they are within Ubisoft," the statement from Ubisoft, attributed to Ubisoft Quebec Managing Director Nathalie Bouchard and Ubisoft Montreal Managing Director Christophe Derennes, reads in part. "Most importantly, Assassin’s Creed has always been developed by multicultural teams with various backgrounds and perspectives that have influenced the depiction of its characters, locations, and cultures. While we know there’s always room for improvement, we believe this new structure allows us to ensure that diversity and representation within our teams continues to grow and match that of our players."

As noted above, Assassin's Creed Infinity exists but there is no telling exactly what that looks like or when it will release. The latest and greatest Assassin's Creed title, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Ubisoft right here.

