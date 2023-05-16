Assassin's Creed: Mirage Release Date Revealed in New Leak

Well-known Assassin's Creed insider, "j0nathan," has released a new YouTube video all about Assassin's Creed Mirage. The video has a metric ton of alleged details on the game, including details about its map and word on features both returning and removed. That said, the biggest detail dropped in the video is a supposed release date for the game. Previously, Assassin's Creed Mirage fans were expecting the game to be out this summer due to previous rumors, but this is no longer in the cards. Now fans of the series will need to wait a bit longer.

So, when is the new Assassin's Creed game supposedly releasing? Well the Assassin's Creed insider claims it will be out on October 12, which is a Thursday. The most common day for games to release, especially AAA games, is either Friday or Tuesday, however, Thursday releases are becoming more and more common. Last few years, a good number of games have released on Thursday, such as Cyberpunk 2077, and previous Ubisoft games. To this end, the potential date checks out.

That said, take this information with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable on numerous occasons in the past, and leaked details on this game before they were announced, it doesn't change the fact that even if everything here was accurate it's subject to change. It could be correct now but things are always changing in game development, especially when the information is not public, which this isn't.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is scheduled to release sometime this year via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Below, you can read more about the 13th major installment in the Assassin's Creed series, courtesy of an official game description:

"Experience the story of Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions, seeking answers and justice as he navigates the bustling streets of ninth-century Baghdad. Through a mysterious, ancient organization known as the Hidden Ones, he will become a deadly Master Assassin and change his fate in ways he never could have imagined."