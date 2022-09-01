Assassin's Creed Mirage Officially Revealed by Ubisoft

Ubisoft officially confirmed the title of its new Assassin's Creed game this week by unveiling Assassin's Creed Mirage, the next mainline game in the acclaimed open-world series. The name of the game was revealed alongside the first official image from Assassin's Creed Mirage which features the familiar Assassin's Creed archetype of a hooded assailant, though as expected based on what we've heard from past leaks, it's all framed in a setting we haven't yet seen the game's visit. Ubisoft also confirmed that more on the game will be shared later this month during the Ubisoft Forward event.

The key art for Assassin's Creed Mirage can be seen below alongside Ubisoft's confirmation of the game's name. For those looking to learn more about the next title, you can tune into Ubisoft Forward on September 10th at 12 p.m. PT, Ubisoft said.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game.



We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/92LoEcrrWs — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 1, 2022

Leaks that surfaced most recently accurately predicted the name of this game and said that it would be set in Baghdad. Ubisoft has not confirmed the setting of this game, but the key art combined with the fact that the leaker was right at least on the name suggests that the supposed setting may be accurate as well. This game will supposedly star Basim, a character from Assassin's Creed Valhalla who, along with this next game's setting, has been the subject of rumors for a long time now.

While the leaks started piling up this week, one that surfaced on the day of Ubisoft's reveal appeared to move beyond Assassin's Creed Mirage itself and into the DLC planned for the game. Artwork showing the name of the game and a setting not thematically dissimilar to what's shown in Ubisoft's official reveal mentioned something called "The Forty Thieves Quest." This was presumed to be a reference to the fold tale Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves and seemed to hint at DLC plans for the game before it was even revealed.

Leaks and speculations aside, we'll soon know more about Assassin's Creed Mirage when the game is talked about during the next Ubisoft Forward event, so tune in then to learn more about the next Assassin's Creed game.