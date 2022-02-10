Assassin’s Creed Report Leaks Setting of Next Game

Within the past day, new details regarding an upcoming entry in Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise were reportedly unveiled. Although Ubisoft has already made clear that it’s working on a new title called Assassin’s Creed Infinity, this report detailed another installment that will seemingly be a bit smaller in nature. And while there is still a lot that we have left to learn about what this new game will have in store, it sounds like we now know at the very least where it will be taking place.

In an additional report coming from Eurogamer, it was said that this forthcoming Assassin’s Creed title will be set within the city of Baghdad. Although Baghdad may not be the only locale that is seen within this Assassin’s Creed installment, it is said to be one of the places that players will be able to venture through. Further information about the backdrop of this game hasn’t been unveiled just yet, but it will seemingly have connections to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which is the most recent entry in the series.

The most direct way in which this reported game will tie back in with Valhalla comes with the reported main protagonist, Basim. For those that have played AC Valhalla, Basim is one of the most recognizable characters seen in the title and plays a rather large role in the story. Supposedly, this new Assassin’s Creed game will allow players to play as Basim in an adventure that takes place prior to the events of Valhalla. Given that Basim has an extensive history of his own before ever appearing in Valhalla, this move is one that makes a lot of sense for Ubisoft.

For now, Ubisoft hasn’t officially announced this new Assassin’s Creed game, but there’s a decent chance that we could learn more as 2022 continues onward. Until then, be sure to stay tuned to all of our future gaming coverage here on ComicBook.com.

