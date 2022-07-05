Next Ubisoft Forward, Skull and Bones Events Announced

Ubisoft is bringing back its gaming showcase once more with the next Ubisoft Forward event scheduled to take place on September 10th, the company announced this week. We already know of some games – or at least series – that might make an appearance there, though Ubisoft said that people won't have to wait that long to hear more about Skull and Bones with a separate showcase for that game announced, too.

The first of those events will take place on July 7th when an "Ubisoft Forward Spotlight" takes place to offer us an "in-depth look" at Skull and Bones. Rumors about a presentation centered around this game have been talked about for a while now with people tepidly waiting to see what happens regarding the pirate game that's been in development for so long, but it looks like we'll finally be getting some answers later this week.

"Happening on July 7 at 8:00PM CEST / 11:00AM PT, the very first Ubisoft Forward Spotlight On Skull and Bones will provide an in-depth look at the upcoming open world multiplayer pirate game inspired by the Indian Ocean during the Golden Age of Piracy," Ubisoft said about its first event announced this week.

Save these dates!



☠ Skull and Bones Ubisoft Forward Spotlight | July 7

🎮 Ubisoft Forward | September 10 — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) July 5, 2022

But unless you're really, really looking forward to Skull and Bones, the more exciting of the two events announced this week will be the Ubisoft Forward showcase planned for September. That's taking place on September 10th at 12 p.m. PT, Ubisoft said, and will consist of "updates and news on multiple games and projects from Ubisoft teams around the world."

Based on some of Ubisoft's past announcements as well as their games known to be in development, we've got a couple of indications of what might show up at that next Ubisoft Forward event. Assassin's Creed is certainly the big one with Ubisoft announcing previously it would be talking about "the future of Assassin's Creed" in September. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope comes out the following month in October, so it's likely we'll see that game there, too. Ubisoft is also working on the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake as well, but considering how recent developments regarding that game have played out, it's unclear when, exactly, we'll get another look at that remake.