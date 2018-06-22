Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Will Feature 7 New Biomes, More Puzzles

We’ve been learning a lot about Assassin’s Creed Odyssey lately, including how consequence-driven the upcoming game is, more about the characters themselves, and even learning more about the intense naval combat the new game will bring. But the knowledge bombs haven’t stopped dropping yet, and the latest new information reveals more about the biomes players will be able to explore.

What we mean by biome, for those that may not know, is different areas of the map appearing different as they are explored. Walking from a dry desert into a luscious tropical haven, for example. When asked if the “overall aesthetic” of the map would change as players explore, Ubisoft replied, “Oh, Yeah. For sure (night time looks awesome, btw). We have 7 times of biomes and many subregions will give a different vibe and feel.”

They’re also bringing back puzzles in a big way so if you’re like me and like to rush, rush, rush – it’s time to slowdown! The biggest comeback? Parkour puzzles, because they weren’t hard enough as it is … (kidding, they are super fun!).

A few other questions were tackled, which Reddit so helpfully compiled:

The player can pet and tame many different animals, but there are no cats.

The modern-day story is not optional, and narrative choices made by the players might result in more present-day content for those who want it.

There will be “many” different opportunities for romancing characters, and it’s possible to opt out of them at any time.

Clothes stay on during romance scenes.

The game will have more content than Assassin’s Creed Origins.

The overall map is bigger than Assassin’s Creed Origins’, but half of it is sea.

In most cases, gear is not randomly placed and follows objectives that the players can set for themselves. Completing a full gear set grants a set bonus.

You can unlock the abilities that suit your playstyle, from epic and over the top to down-to-earth assassin.

There won’t be unlockable parachutes.

You can’t customize the look of your characters, but you can mix and match equipment to achieve a different look. There won’t be dyes, but the hoot will automatically match the color of the chest piece.

The player can ride a horse named Phobos.

“Write your own epic odyssey and become a legendary Spartan hero in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, an inspiring adventure where you must forge your destiny and define your own path in a world on the brink of tearing itself apart. Influence how history unfolds as you experience a rich and ever-changing world shaped by your decisions,” boasts the game’s official description and honestly? We can’t wait to dive right in!

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey drops on October 2nd for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4.