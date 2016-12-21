Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Discovery Mode Will Have Some Incredibly Easy Trophies to Earn

Next week's debuting Discovery Mode for Assassin's Creed Origins promises to be one filled with all kinds of history, so you can learn a little bit after taking down so many enemy soldiers within the game. But it'll also provide you with some of the easiest Achievements/Trophies to pad your Gamerscore with. Well, maybe not as easy as Avatar: The Burning Earth, but still a cinch compared to some of the harder stuff out there.

According to Electronic Gaming Monthly, the game will have three Achievements in all that you can earn. They'll only add about thirty Gamerscore points on Xbox One, or unlock three bronze Achievement Trophies (as far as we can tell) in the PlayStation version, but that certainly beats nothing at all.

Here's the rundown of Achievements/Trophies that you can unlock:

First Visit: Complete one tour – 10G

Archeologist: Complete all tours in the Daily Life category – 10G

Polymorph: Complete tours with at least five different characters – 10G

While these Achievements may take a little bit of time to unlock – going on a tour isn't a matter of "oh, run through everything and reach the exit" here – they will provide a little bonus for you setting aside some time for education. And they sure beat just getting a gold star or a pat on the back.

The Discovery Tour mode, which was detailed in this previous story, provides a little bit of Egyptian history – a unique offering for a series like Assassin's Creed. And, what's more, it'll be completely free to download on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, regardless if you have the Season Pass or not. Meanwhile, PC owners will need to pony up a little extra cash for the mode, as it'll be available for $19.99.

This mode will provide a nice little break from the action, though the next downloadable content for the game, Curse of the Pharaohs, will get right back into the action. It'll arrive on March 6, so you have a little bit of time to learn before hacking away at foes.

Assassin's Creed Origins is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. The Discovery Mode will be available on February 20.