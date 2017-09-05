Assassin’s Creed Origins Shows Mission Changes And The Inside Of A Pyramid In New Footage

At E3 2017 Ubisoft showed off a good chunk of Assassin's Creed Origins footage, but we haven't been treated to any new footage since then. Not to sound spoiled, but this is one of the biggest games of the year! More footage is always welcome. Thankfully, the latest IGN First video provides a meaty look at a never-before-seen sidequest. You can check out the nearly 20-minutes of new gameplay, above.

The quest kicks off when main character Bayek stumbles across a Greek geographer named Corteseos, who's had all his maps and notes stolen. Bayek, being a goodhearted murderer, promises to do something about it and follows a trail to a grubby pack of child thieves, who are being exploited by a nasty band of bandits. Along the way we see Bayek ride a camel, do some scouting with his eagle, explore the insides of a great pyramid, and, of course, stab a bunch of bandits to death.

Ultimately though, the most interesting thing about the video is what Assassin's Creed Origins director Ash Ismail has to say about how missions now work:

"Because we have a world that's really alive and big, we wanted to make sure all the frictions are gone. If you've left a zone or you've been detected, those don't cause you to fail a quest. So, if you're in the middle of an investigation and you happen to see a target from another quest come by, and you decide 'I want to finish that other quest now, because my target is there,' you can do that. You can come back to where you left off, the game doesn't reset itself."

A very welcome change. Accidentally stumbling out of a fort or quest zone and having all your hard-fought bloody progress reset has always been one of the most controller-chucking aspects of Assassin's Creed.

Assassin's Creed Origins sneaks on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on October 27.

[via IGN]