Avatar Game Still in Development at Ubisoft

Back in February 2017, Ubisoft — out of nowhere — announced that it was working on a big, AAA Avatar game. Yes, James Cameron’s Avatar. However, since then, we haven’t heard a peep about the game. And considering that we are coming upon the three-year anniversary of its announcement, many have begun to wonder if Ubisoft quietly shelved the game. The answer to this though is no, no it hasn’t. Responding to an inquiring fan wondering this exact thing, the movie’s official Twitter account confirmed that Ubisoft is indeed still working on the project, though it’s unclear what level of resources are currently being dumped into it.

As you can see in the tweet below, the game is still being worked on by Massive Entertainment, the Swedish developer who put out Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 earlier this year and its predecessor a few years prior. At the moment of publishing, this mystery Avatar game is the only announced project in the work at the massive studio.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, Ubisoft did note not to expect the game anytime before April 1, 2020. In other words, perhaps it’s not very surprising that we haven’t heard about the project since its announcement, but it does make you wonder why Ubisoft announced it so early.

That said, at this point it’s safe to assume that if and when the game releases, it will be a next-gen affair, aka a PS5 and Xbox Scarlett game.

“What impressed me about Massive were the group’s passion for this project, and the power of its Snowdrop engine,” said James Cameron of the project upon its announcement. “With the power of [Snowdrop], and the team’s passion and obsessive focus on detail, we know they’re the right group to bring the beauty and danger of Pandora to life.”

Of course, we will be sure to keep you updated as we hear more about the game. However, I suspect we probably won’t be hearing about the project anytime soon, or at least not anytime before E3 2020 in June. In the meanwhile, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think.