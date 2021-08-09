Avatar Legends Breaks Kickstarter Record for Biggest TTRPG Campaign

✖

Avatar Legends has become the biggest tabletop roleplaying game to ever launch on Kickstarter. After just three days, the Kickstarter for Avatar Legends has broken the Kickstarter record for biggest tabletop roleplaying game ever. The upcoming tabletop game, which will allow players to build tabletop roleplaying games set in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and Avatar: Legend of Korra, beat the record previously established by Matt Colville's Strongholds & Followers, which raised $2.1 million over 30 days. By comparison, the Kickstarter for Magpie Games is currently sitting (as of press time) at $4 million with 24 days remaining on its 30 day campaign.

The Kickstarter has added several stretch goals in response to the boom in pledges, with Magpie committing to publishing 5 Avatar Legends adventures, adding several new playbooks for different character archetypes that players can use, and bringing characters like Tenzin, Katara, Suki, Azula, and Zuko into the game as "Legends," which serve as NPCs that can either aid or hinder the players depending on their goals.

At its heart, Avatar Legends is a game about balance. Players choose two different principles when building their character, which drive a player's decision-making during the game. Certain abilities trigger when a character is "within balance" but certain actions will throw a character off that balance and force them to try to re-center. The game uses the Powered By the Apocalypse game engine, with players picking one of several playbooks that determine a character's base abilities. Checks are made by rolling 2D6 and then adding modifiers based on which ability they're relying upon. The four core stats characters use are Creativity, Focus, Harmony, and Passion. Players gain new abilities via a growth mechanic, which is triggered by answering "yes" to certain questions asked at the end of each session.

Notably, Avatar Legends gives players the option to choose the era and scope of their game before starting their campaign, which gives players the option to choose which era of the Avatar Universe timeline their game takes place in. The various heroes of Avatar: The Last Airbender and Avatar: Legend of Korra are considered to be Legends characters, which can mentor the player characters and help them unlock new abilities or oppose the players depending on their goals.

You can check out the full Kickstarter campaign here. The Kickstarter runs until September 2nd.