Marvel’s Avengers Comic Reveals First Look at Loki

We’re still several months away from the release of the upcoming video game Marvel’s Avengers from developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix, but that hasn’t stopped the companies — and Marvel in general — from continuing to promote it on the regular. Marvel Comics, for example, is in the process of releasing several prequel comics, and the latest of these happens to reveal the first look at the game’s iteration of Loki, the God of Mischief and brother to Thor.

Minor spoilers for Marvel’s Avengers: Thor #1 below. You’ve been warned.

The comic is written by Jim Zub with art from Robert Gill and colors by Andy Troy. It serves as a prequel to the game, and is just the latest in a line of one-shot comics that lead up to the events of the game that are focused on the core Avengers from the title: Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Captain America, and Black Widow.

Without spoiling how the comic resolves, the main premise is that Loki has come to toy with the Avengers, and he does so by manipulating their devices, magic, and words. Two Avengers even come to blows over his machinations! The character’s design seems to largely be in line with classic Loki iconography, including the horned helmet, with a largely gold and green wardrobe.

You can check Loki out in his full glory within the pages of Marvel’s Avengers: Thor #1 below:

Here’s the official description for Marvel’s Avengers:

“Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel‘s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.”

Marvel’s Avengers: Thor #1 from Marvel Comics is available now wherever such things are sold. Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.