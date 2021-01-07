Back 4 Blood Confirms Return of Important Left 4 Dead Feature

✖

Back 4 Blood is Turtle Rock Studios' spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead franchise, and it seems that the game will bring back a feature made popular by the series. In a new video, the developer revealed that the game director feature from Left 4 Dead will return in Back 4 Blood. For those unfamiliar with the feature, it allowed an AI to change up the ways in which each level is played. This resulted in different item placement, enemy spawns, and more. Back 4 Blood will not only incorporate this feature, but it also sounds like it will expand on it in some interesting ways.

The video from Turtle Rock Studios can be found embedded below.

According to Turtle Rock, Back 4 Blood will take things a step further with the addition of a new mechanic called Corruption Cards. At the start of the level, the game director will use these cards, allowing it to change things like the strength of the enemies, the map's visibility, or the opponents that players encounter. To counter these cards, players will be able to use their own deck of cards, which can have a positive impact on the player's health, stamina, and more. Finding the right counter could mean the difference between life and death, and the concept should give the game a lot of replay value. As a result, the developer claims that "no experience is going to be the same twice." More information on the card system can be found right here.

Given the popularity of Left 4 Dead, there's a lot of pressure on Turtle Rock Studios to make sure that Back 4 Blood lives up to the high standards of fans. A lot of spiritual successors have struggled to do just that over the years, but Back 4 Blood looks very promising so far, and the improvements to the game director feature should prove very interesting. For fans of Left 4 Dead, and those just looking to kill hordes of zombies with friends, Back 4 Blood definitely seems like a promising game to watch out for!

Back 4 Blood is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC later this year.

Are you looking forward to Back 4 Blood? What do you think of the game thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!