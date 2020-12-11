Left 4 Dead Creators Reveal Back 4 Blood Release Date Alongside First Gameplay Trailer

✖

Today, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer Turtle Rock Studios, the developer behind the critically-acclaimed and best-selling Left 4 Dead franchise, announced the former's new co-op first-person-shooter, Back 4 Blood, is releasing on June 22, 2021 via the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

To accompany this news, the pair revealed two new trailers. The first of these two trailers is simply a cinematic, tone-piece trailer. The second though is our first-ever look at the gameplay. You can find both these trailers below:

"Back 4 Blood is a thrilling cooperative first-person shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise," reads an official pitch of the game. "You are at the center of a war against the Ridden. These once-human hosts of a deadly parasite have turned into terrifying creatures bent on devouring what remains of civilization. With humanity’s extinction on the line, it’s up to you and your friends to take the fight to the enemy, eradicate the Ridden, and reclaim the world."

Chris Ashton giving us the first look at the incredible gameplay for @back4blood from @TurtleRock! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/GMC7DeeI2Z — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020

Back 4 Blood is set to release worldwide on June 22 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of the game's key features: