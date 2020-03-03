2020 BAFTA Games Awards Nominees Announced

The nominees for the 2020 BAFTA Games Awards are here! The British Academy Games Awards, if you’re not familiar, is an annual set of awards in the same vein as GDC’s awards, but with a slight focus on the United Kingdom. (There is, after all, a “British Game” category.) In general, the awards celebrate the best and brightest in video games from 2019 on an international level, and winners will be announced during a ceremony at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London on Thursday, April 2nd.
There are a number of different categories for video games to win a BAFTA, ranging from Artistic Achievement to Original Property and more. Arguably the most important BAFTA category, however, is Best Game, and the nominees this year are as follows:
Videos by ComicBook.com
- CONTROL Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo
- OUTER WILDS Development Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision
- UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team – House House/Panic
Interestingly, Control and Death Stranding lead the pack with 11 total nominations each, which is the highest for a single game in the history of the BAFTAs, but despite this, Death Stranding didn’t make the Best Game category, which arguably means Control edges it out slightly. Additionally, the debut game from ZA/UM, Disco Elysium, clocks in at seven nominations total, which is a very good showing.
What do you think about the Best Game nominees? Are there any other 2019 video games you would have liked to see there? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!
As mentioned above, the actual awards ceremony is set to take place on April 2nd at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. The event will be hosted by Dara O’Briain, and will be streamed live on Facebook, Twitcher, Twitter, and YouTube. You can check out how to watch all of that right here.
Keep reading to check out all of the 2020 BAFTA Games Awards nominees, broken down by category! You can also check out the BAFTA Games Awards website to see all of the nominees with extra information and imagery.
ANIMATION
- CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team – Infinity Ward/Activision
- CONTROL Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo
- SAYONARA WILD HEARTS Development Team – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
- SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision
ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
- CONCRETE GENIE Development Team – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- CONTROL Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
- SAYONARA WILD HEARTS Development Team – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT
- APE OUT Matt Boch – Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/ Devolver Digital
- CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team – Infinity Ward/Activision
- CONTROL Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER Nick Laviers – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team – House House/Panic
BRITISH GAME
- DiRT RALLY 2.0 Development Team – Codemasters/Codemasters
- HEAVEN’S VAULT Joseph Humfrey, Jon Ingold, Laura Dilloway – inkle/inkle
- KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
- OBSERVATION Development Team – No Code/Devolver Digital
- PLANET ZOO Development Team – Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments
- TOTAL WAR: THREE KINGDOMS Development Team – The Creative Assembly/SEGA
DEBUT GAME
- APE OUT Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy – Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/Devolver Digital
- DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- KATANA ZERO Justin Stander – Askiisoft/Devolver Digital
- KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
- MANIFOLD GARDEN Development Team – William Chyr Studio/William Chyr Studio
EVOLVING GAME
- APEX LEGENDS Chad Grenier, Drew McCoy – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- DESTINY 2 Development Team – Bungie/Bungie
- FINAL FANTASY XIV: SHADOWBRINGERS Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix
- FORTNITE Development Team – Epic Games/Epic Games
- NO MAN’S SKY: BEYOND Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games
- PATH OF EXILE Development Team – Grinding Gear Games/Grinding Gear Games
FAMILY
- CONCRETE GENIE Development Team – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
- LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo
- UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team – House House/Panic
- VACATION SIMULATOR Development Team – Owlchemy Labs/Owlchemy Labs
- WATTAM Development Team – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT
- CIVILIZATION VI: GATHERING STORM Development Team – Firaxis/2K
- DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- KIND WORDS (LO FI CHILL BEATS TO WRITE TO) Ziba Scott, Luigi Guatieri, Clark Aboud – Popcannibal/Popcannibal
- LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (EPISODES 2-5) Development Team – Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix
- NEO CAB Develoment Team – Chance Agency/Fellow Traveller Games
- RING FIT ADVENTURE Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo
GAME DESIGN
- BABA IS YOU Arvi Teikari – Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy
- CONTROL Development Team –Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- OUTER WILDS Development Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision
- WATTAM Development Team – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
MULTIPLAYER
- APEX LEGENDS Brent McLeod, Carlos Pineda – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- BORDERLANDS 3 Development Team – Gearbox Software/2K
- CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team – Infinity Ward/Activision
- LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo
- TICK TOCK: A TALE FOR TWO Development Team – Other Tales Interactive/Other Tales Interactive
- TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION 2 Development Team – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
MUSIC
- CONTROL Petri Alanko, Martin Stig Andersen – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- OUTER WILDS Development Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: LINK’S AWAKENING Development Team – Grezzo/Nintendo
- WATTAM Asuka Takahashi – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
NARRATIVE
- CONTROL Writing Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DISCO ELYSIUM Writing Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (EPISODES 2-5) Writing Team – Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix
- OUTER WILDS Writing Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- THE OUTER WORLDS Tim Cain, Leonard Boyarsky – Obsidian Entertainment/ Private Division
- STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER Aaron Contreras, Matt Michnovetz, Stig Asmussen – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
ORIGINAL PROPERTY
- BABA IS YOU Arvi Teikari – Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy
- CONTROL Development Team –Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- OUTER WILDS Development Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team – House House/Panic
PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE
- LAURA BAILEY as Kait Diaz in Gears 5
- COURTNEY HOPE as Jesse Faden in Control
- LOGAN MARSHALL-GREEN as David in Telling Lies
- GONZALO MARTIN as Sean Diaz in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- BARRY SLOANE as Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- NORMAN REEDUS as Sam in Death Stranding
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- JOLENE ANDERSEN as Karen Reynolds in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- TROY BAKER as Higgs in Death Stranding
- SARAH BARTHOLOMEW as Cassidy (Lucy Rose Jones) in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- AYISHA ISSA as Fliss in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- LÉA SEYDOUX as Fragile in Death Stranding
- MARTTI SUOSALO as Ahti the Janitor in Control
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
- A PLAGUE TALE: INNOCENCE Development Team – Asobo Studio/ Focus Home Interactive
- CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team – Infinity Ward/Activision
- CONTROL Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- METRO EXODUS Development Team – 4A Games/Deep Silver
- SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision
EE MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR (voted for by the public)
- ASSEMBLE WITH CARE Ustwo/Ustwo
- CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE Timi Studios/Activision
- DEAD MAN’S PHONE Electric Noir Studios
- POKEMON GO The Pokémon Company, Niantic/Nintendo
- TANGLE TOWER SFB Games/SFB Games
- WHAT THE GOLF? Triband/Triband