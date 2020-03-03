2020 BAFTA Games Awards Nominees Announced

The nominees for the 2020 BAFTA Games Awards are here! The British Academy Games Awards, if you’re not familiar, is an annual set of awards in the same vein as GDC’s awards, but with a slight focus on the United Kingdom. (There is, after all, a “British Game” category.) In general, the awards celebrate the best and brightest in video games from 2019 on an international level, and winners will be announced during a ceremony at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London on Thursday, April 2nd.

There are a number of different categories for video games to win a BAFTA, ranging from Artistic Achievement to Original Property and more. Arguably the most important BAFTA category, however, is Best Game, and the nominees this year are as follows:

CONTROL Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM

LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo

OUTER WILDS Development Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision

UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team – House House/Panic

Interestingly, Control and Death Stranding lead the pack with 11 total nominations each, which is the highest for a single game in the history of the BAFTAs, but despite this, Death Stranding didn’t make the Best Game category, which arguably means Control edges it out slightly. Additionally, the debut game from ZA/UM, Disco Elysium, clocks in at seven nominations total, which is a very good showing.

What do you think about the Best Game nominees? Are there any other 2019 video games you would have liked to see there? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

As mentioned above, the actual awards ceremony is set to take place on April 2nd at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. The event will be hosted by Dara O’Briain, and will be streamed live on Facebook, Twitcher, Twitter, and YouTube. You can check out how to watch all of that right here.

Keep reading to check out all of the 2020 BAFTA Games Awards nominees, broken down by category! You can also check out the BAFTA Games Awards website to see all of the nominees with extra information and imagery.

ANIMATION

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team – Infinity Ward/Activision

CONTROL Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo

SAYONARA WILD HEARTS Development Team – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

CONCRETE GENIE Development Team – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

CONTROL Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM

KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

SAYONARA WILD HEARTS Development Team – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

APE OUT Matt Boch – Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/ Devolver Digital

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team – Infinity Ward/Activision

CONTROL Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER Nick Laviers – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team – House House/Panic

BRITISH GAME

DiRT RALLY 2.0 Development Team – Codemasters/Codemasters

HEAVEN’S VAULT Joseph Humfrey, Jon Ingold, Laura Dilloway – inkle/inkle

KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

OBSERVATION Development Team – No Code/Devolver Digital

PLANET ZOO Development Team – Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments

TOTAL WAR: THREE KINGDOMS Development Team – The Creative Assembly/SEGA

DEBUT GAME

APE OUT Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy – Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/Devolver Digital

DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM

KATANA ZERO Justin Stander – Askiisoft/Devolver Digital

KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

MANIFOLD GARDEN Development Team – William Chyr Studio/William Chyr Studio

EVOLVING GAME

APEX LEGENDS Chad Grenier, Drew McCoy – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

DESTINY 2 Development Team – Bungie/Bungie

FINAL FANTASY XIV: SHADOWBRINGERS Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix

FORTNITE Development Team – Epic Games/Epic Games

NO MAN’S SKY: BEYOND Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games

PATH OF EXILE Development Team – Grinding Gear Games/Grinding Gear Games

FAMILY

CONCRETE GENIE Development Team – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo

UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team – House House/Panic

VACATION SIMULATOR Development Team – Owlchemy Labs/Owlchemy Labs

WATTAM Development Team – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

CIVILIZATION VI: GATHERING STORM Development Team – Firaxis/2K

DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

KIND WORDS (LO FI CHILL BEATS TO WRITE TO) Ziba Scott, Luigi Guatieri, Clark Aboud – Popcannibal/Popcannibal

LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (EPISODES 2-5) Development Team – Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix

NEO CAB Develoment Team – Chance Agency/Fellow Traveller Games

RING FIT ADVENTURE Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo

GAME DESIGN

BABA IS YOU Arvi Teikari – Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy

CONTROL Development Team –Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM

OUTER WILDS Development Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision

WATTAM Development Team – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

MULTIPLAYER

APEX LEGENDS Brent McLeod, Carlos Pineda – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

BORDERLANDS 3 Development Team – Gearbox Software/2K

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team – Infinity Ward/Activision

LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo

TICK TOCK: A TALE FOR TWO Development Team – Other Tales Interactive/Other Tales Interactive

TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION 2 Development Team – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

MUSIC

CONTROL Petri Alanko, Martin Stig Andersen – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM

OUTER WILDS Development Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: LINK’S AWAKENING Development Team – Grezzo/Nintendo

WATTAM Asuka Takahashi – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

NARRATIVE

CONTROL Writing Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DISCO ELYSIUM Writing Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM

LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (EPISODES 2-5) Writing Team – Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix

OUTER WILDS Writing Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

THE OUTER WORLDS Tim Cain, Leonard Boyarsky – Obsidian Entertainment/ Private Division

STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER Aaron Contreras, Matt Michnovetz, Stig Asmussen – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

ORIGINAL PROPERTY

BABA IS YOU Arvi Teikari – Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy

CONTROL Development Team –Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM

OUTER WILDS Development Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team – House House/Panic

PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE

LAURA BAILEY as Kait Diaz in Gears 5

COURTNEY HOPE as Jesse Faden in Control

LOGAN MARSHALL-GREEN as David in Telling Lies

GONZALO MARTIN as Sean Diaz in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)

BARRY SLOANE as Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

NORMAN REEDUS as Sam in Death Stranding

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

JOLENE ANDERSEN as Karen Reynolds in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)

TROY BAKER as Higgs in Death Stranding

SARAH BARTHOLOMEW as Cassidy (Lucy Rose Jones) in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)

AYISHA ISSA as Fliss in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

LÉA SEYDOUX as Fragile in Death Stranding

MARTTI SUOSALO as Ahti the Janitor in Control

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

A PLAGUE TALE: INNOCENCE Development Team – Asobo Studio/ Focus Home Interactive

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team – Infinity Ward/Activision

CONTROL Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

METRO EXODUS Development Team – 4A Games/Deep Silver

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision

EE MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR (voted for by the public)