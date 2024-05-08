Fortnite's Next Update Gets Leaked Release Date

Over the last few weeks, Epic Games' 2024 roadmap for Fortnite has been leaked and seemingly confirmed by event releases in the popular battle royale. That includes the recent Star Wars content drop and the upcoming Billie Eilish content, but there is a ton of new content coming down the Fortnite pike. To that end, many fans are waiting to hear about when the next update might happen as we barrel closer to the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3. Fortunately, a new leak cropped up recently that suggests the next update might be coming to Fortnite sooner than assumed.

Fortnite Leakers Reveal Release Date of Next Event

(Photo: Epic Games)

This leak comes from ShiinaBR on Twitter. They have proven to be a relatively reliable leaker over the past few years, though that doesn't mean they never miss. As with any leak, you'll want to take this with a grain of salt, but Shiina's info for this reveal does come from Fortnite Status, so it's as close to confirmed as you can get in the realm of Fortnite leaks. Epic could shift things around slightly, but Fortnite's next update is almost certainly coming on May 14th.

The real question is what's coming with this update. We know there are all kinds of new things coming at some point this year, but it sounds like the May 14th update will be fairly minimal in the grand scheme of things. In a follow-up tweet, Shiina claimed that the next update is "referred to as v29.40." They also say, "It's always possible that they'll add more content, but do not expect any new skins or similar stuff. It's likely only a very, very small update."

That's somewhat disappointing news, but it is worth noting that Chapter 5, Season 3 launches on June 13th. Most likely, Epic is holding back most of its good stuff for the next season in Fortnite. Either way, don't expect to get any of the leaked skins and events on May 14th. Instead, this will likely be a relatively simple update ahead of the new season.

Fortnite Leaked 2024 Roadmap

As mentioned, another recent leak seemingly gave fans an in-depth look at Fortnite's 2024 roadmap. This leak has seemingly been confirmed by the Billie Eilish content coming to Fortnite Festival, but that's only the tip of the iceberg. Fortnite fans also have crossovers with Pirates of the Caribbean and Falls Guys to look forward to. Meanwhile, Fortnite Festival is supposedly getting collabs with Snoop Dogg, Metallica, and more. Fortnite Battle Royale is also getting a Marvel-themed season featuring Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four in August. Finally, Fortnite OG is scheduled to return later this year as the lead-in to Chapter 6, Season 1.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.