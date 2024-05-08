New Sonic Rumble Game Opens Signups for First Beta

Following several leaks over the last few months, Sega has officially pulled back the curtain on Sonic Rumble, an online multiplayer action game. For those that haven't been following, Sonic Rumble is basically Sega's take on titles like Fall Guys and Stumble Guys. Up to 32 players will compete at once, and the game will feature a massive number of characters spanning the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, from favorites like Tails, Knuckles, and Shadow, to more obscure options like Silver, Vector, and Espio. Players will also be able to unlock different customization options by collecting Rings, including pirate costumes, top hats, and more.

Technically speaking, these are not the "real" versions of Sonic and friends; they're actually toy figures, which is probably Sega's attempt to explain why there are multiple versions of these characters running around. In fact, at one point in development, we know the game was known under the working title "Sonic Toys Party." In the game's first trailer (which can be found below), the opening sequence shows the Sonic toys coming to life through some unknown means.

Sonic Rumble Beta and Release Date

At this time, a specific release date has not been revealed for Sonic Rumble, but it will be available sometime this winter. Players hoping to get their Sonic fix a little bit earlier can register for the game's closed beta, which will be taking place from Friday, May 24th at 5 p.m. and will run through Sunday May 26th at 8 p.m. PT. Registrations are set to close on May 19th, but Sega has cautioned that spots for the beta will be limited, and on a first come, first serve basis, so those hoping to get in better do so quickly! Readers interested in signing up for the beta can do so right here.

As of this writing, Sonic Rumble has only been confirmed for mobile platforms, but the reliable Sega leaker Midori recently noted that "release on other platforms is possible." That would be pretty unusual given what we've seen with most other Sonic games that have been released on mobile so far, but it's possible things could be different this time.

The First Sega/Rovio Collaboration

Last year, Sega acquired Rovio, the developer behind the Angry Birds franchise. Sonic Rumble marks the first collaborative effort between the two companies since that acquisition went through. When the deal was first announced, it led to a lot of confusion, given the fact that Angry Birds isn't quite as popular as it once was. However, Sega Sammy president and vice-president Haruki Satomi and Koichi Fukazawa revealed in a Q&A that the decision was made to help with the creation of "hyper-casual games" and obtain Rovio's "expertise and capabilities." If Sonic Rumble proves to be a success, it could make the whole acquisition worth it!

Are you looking forward to Sonic Rumble? Do you plan to register for the closed beta? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!