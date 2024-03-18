Baldur's Gate 3 Releases New Update Today, Here's What It Does

A new Baldur's Gate 3 update is live on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. That said, rather than a proper new update, the new patch is technically classified as a hotfix, which means it does not require a download from the player. As you would expect, this also means it is not as consequential as other updates, however, it is if you are on Xbox consoles because it very notably fixes a huge issue with saving the game on Xbox.

Xbox users are also getting two previous hotfixes only released on PS5 and PC, which are Hotfix 21 and Hotfix 20. With these implemented, issues with cross-save on Xbox consoles has been fixed.

Below, you can check out the entire official BG3 patch notes as they have been provided exactly by Larian Studios, the developer behind the game:

BALDUR'S GATE 3 HOTFIX 22 PATCH NOTES

CRASHES AND BLOCKERS

Fixed a crash caused by the game trying to access the duration of a condition on a character with no conditions set.

Fixed conditions sometimes trying to get their duration from the source entity instead of the target entity.

Fixed some potential internal crashes on Xbox when suspending the game (e.g. when suspending the console or loading another game), causing it to reboot when you went back to it.

UI

Improved the messaging for syncing and cross-saving by indicating when a cross-save sync has failed and adding an option to try again. Also prevented the saving and cross-saving messages from appearing for secondary local players.

Voice chat will no longer overlap the minimap on split-screen.

Fixed the 'Another Player Is Joining' pop-up not triggering while the host has a panel open on Xbox, potentially preventing the client from joining.

SCRIPTING

Fixed an issue where legacy dialogue had been enabled unintentionally as part of another line of fixes, in which Minthara would seemingly end a relationship with Dark Urge players who had rejected Bhaal.

Made Minthara promise to stop repeating her thoughts about Gale in Act III.

Fixed a bug causing you to get perpetually stuck in a dangerous area if you triggered hostilities in the Emerald Grove and then left while it was still a dangerous area.

Fixed a rare issue where dialogues would end suddenly when you went to kiss your romantic partner.

Fixed a bug causing you to get stuck in combat with the enemies on top of Moonrise Towers if you found a way to sneak into the Mind Flayer Colony.

