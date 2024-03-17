JK Simmons Reveals If His Invincible or Baldur's Gate 3 Character Is The Worst Dad Ever

Famed actor JK Simmons has been playing a whole lot of bad dads lately. Not only has Simmons notably served as the voice of Omni-Man/Nolan Grayson in Prime Video's Invincible, but he also starred as one of the main antagonists of Baldur's Gate 3 this past year with Ketheric Thorm. With Simmons portraying so many nefarious fictional fathers recently, we had to get his own take on who is truly the worst of the worst.

In a conversation with ComicBook.com to promote Season 2 of Invincible, we asked Simmons who he believes would win a "Worst Dad" competition between Omni-Man and Ketheric Thorm. Simmons noted that because Invincible is still in the midst of its run on Prime Video, Omni-Man's own character arc hasn't finished just yet. As a result, he continues to hold out hope that Omni-Man will have a turnaround at some point in the future, leading to him being the lesser of two evils.

"I think we're in the middle of what we hope to be a much longer arc with Omni-Man. So obviously he's not Fred MacMurray on My Three Sons, but I feel like there's always the possibility of redemption," Simmons said. "So I'm going to say the jury is still out, but I hope that Omni Man would not win the Worst Dad competition when all is said and done."

Generally speaking, it's hard to disagree with what Simmons had to say about Omni-Man and Ketheric Thorm. Season 2 of Invincible has started to explore a different side of Omni-Man, although it still cannot be forgotten what he did during Season 1. As for Ketheric Thorm, evil happened to corrupt him much more through and through to the point that redemption wasn't even a possibility. Hopefully, the same won't end up being said for Omni-Man once Invincible reaches its conclusion.

Simmons is again back to starring in Invincible as Omni-Man, with Season 2 returning on Prime Video this past week. Episode 6 of Season 2 will drop this Thursday, March 21, and will be followed by two more episodes in successive weeks to close out this run of Invincible episodes. Season 3 of the show is already known to be well into development, but Prime Video has yet to announce when it will arrive.